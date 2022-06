SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Quarriers of Dell Rapids defended their State “B” Baseball title last night at the Bird Cage with an 11-5 win over Dakota Valley in the title game that went 11 innings. With their star pitcher Austin Henry out for the season it seemed a bit unlikely that they would repeat, but this team was impressive throughout the State Tournament giving up just 1 run in the first two games...

DELL RAPIDS, SD ・ 10 HOURS AGO