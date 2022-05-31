CAE: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) _ CAE Inc. (CAE) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $43.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the St-Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The civil and military flight simulator company posted revenue of $754 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $745.3 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $113 million, or 36 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.69 billion.

CAE shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.97, a fall of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAE