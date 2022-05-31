Idaho Today: Summer events at Zoo Boise

BOISE – (June 2, 2022) – Two adult wolves trying to attack a band of sheep grazing on the backside of Shaw Mountain caused a sheep pile-up in a steep gully, killing 143 ewes and lambs, state and federal officials confirmed this week. The sheep were owned by...
Before Facebook – excuse me, before META (same difference, right?) announced their new facility in Kuna, for so long it seemed as if Kuna was Idaho’s best-kept secret. Now, Kuna is booming and is quickly becoming THE spot for locals to escape and enjoy themselves. On the other end, there are people who visited Kuna and decided that it wasn’t for them.
20 Photos of the Least Expensive Houses You Can Buy in Boise. In mid-May 2022, the cheapest house (no mobile homes were considered) you could buy in Boise was $329,900. One home had that price tag. A second only cost $100 more, so we took a look at that one as well. Let's just say that one's probably going to be an easier sale than the other!
Sometimes it feels like we’re always talking about what’s happening in Boise…. It's easy to do – it’s our state’s capital, and there’s always fun things occurring around town. However, it has just come to our attention that one of our favorite pastimes is...
Idaho has some legendary ghost towns around the state. One of the most intriguing ghost towns in the gem state is now fully underwater. According to only in your state, Roosevelt in Valley County was booming in the 1890s, with a population over 7,000 at its prime. There was tons of national hype about the area, specifically Thunder Mountain being the biggest gold producer in the US, so thousands came from all over to get their hands on some gold. Roosevelt and a nearby town Monumental Creek grew quickly.
So, I’m perusing online yesterday, and I see this list of The Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Boise, according to Tripadvisor — a list compiled by Stacker. And sure enough, I saw that Boise’s very own Goldy’s Breakfast Bistro was ranked #1. What’s fascinating, though, is I...
Have you ever thought about where you would move if you won the lottery? Would you leave Idaho or would you use your millions to move to the ritziest neighborhood in the state? Then here���s where you want to look!. In early May, Realtor.com sought out to...
How in the name of Joe Albertson’s Supermarket is this even possible?!. At this point, it’s really not a secret that if you look hard enough, you’ll find a “best in every state” list for virtually any category you can think of. Best Burgers. Best Tacos. Best Fish and Chips. Best Camping Spots. Best Romantic Hotels. Best Terrifying Attractions. You get the idea.
Friday, April 8, 2022. I remember it like was two months ago. Mostly because it was, in fact, two months ago. It was when I shared an article titled, "What Fresh Hell Is This? My Daily Commute From Star to Boise in Gifs," that everything changed. All around me, the...
BOISE, Idaho — For the first time, the Idaho State Board of Education sent out a survey to Idaho’s 115 school districts in recent weeks to get a sense of just how short-staffed they are. 78 of the 115 districts have responded. Combined, the 78 districts are currently...
We still remember getting the keys to our first apartment in Boise. As we walked through the front door, we thought to ourselves “WOW! There’s so much room for activities!”. When you’re a bright-eyed college graduate moving out on their own for the first time, a 714 square...
The Boise housing market has had an incredible run in the national media. Last summer, in the real estate market, you saw homes being sold without inspections, sellers living in the sold home for months after selling, and thousands of dollars spent over asking prices in ridiculous bidding wars. Idaho's housing market was so historic that ABC, NBC, and CBS sent their national correspondents to cover the insane rise in home prices.
BOISE, Idaho — Timmy Kinner, the man who killed a 3-year-old girl during a mass stabbing in Boise in 2018, has been moved out of an Idaho prison. On Thursday, Idaho Department of Correction spokesman, Jeff Ray, confirmed to KTVB Kinner was moved to an out-of-state facility. "An interstate...
NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Lottery announced on Tuesday that Mark Wood of Nampa won a one-million-dollar prize from the Mega Bucks scratch game. "I hadn't bought a scratch ticket in a year," Wood said when he claimed the million-dollar top prize. "A buddy of mine had been playing this game, so yesterday when I was looking for something to do, I thought I'd give it a try. So, I bought just one."
For most kids in the Treasure Valley, the school year has finally come to a close. Others are just a few days away from the last day of school. For parents, having the kids home from school can get expensive!. The last thing you want them to do is sit...
BOISE, Idaho — Popular Greek eatery Meraki, in Downtown Boise, will move from its current location on May 31st. According to restaurant owners, Farrah and Aki Kalatzakis, their property owners raised the rent and decided to go with a tenant who had bigger sales projections. “We put so much...
CALDWELL, Idaho — As part of the work to widen Interstate 84 through Canyon County, traffic will be shifted overnight Friday between the Franklin Road and Karcher Road exits. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) said on Thursday that the traffic shift to Nampa-Caldwell Boulevard will begin at 10 p.m....
BOISE, Idaho — In the wake of the mass shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and at the grocery store in Buffalo, New York, the topic of gun control is at the forefront of many minds. While it is a highly debated topic, some people may be surprised to hear what laws Idaho does or does not have when it comes to firearms and the second amendment.
The Idaho woman who survived one of the state’s most infamous killing sprees will be featured in an upcoming television special. The sixth season of “People Magazine Investigates” will debut Monday, June 6, and feature Shasta Groene, whose mother, stepfather and two brothers were killed in 2005 in North Idaho and Montana.
