Idaho Today: Summer events at Zoo Boise

Idaho has some legendary ghost towns around the state. One of the most intriguing ghost towns in the gem state is now fully underwater. According to only in your state, Roosevelt in Valley County was booming in the 1890s, with a population over 7,000 at its prime. There was tons of national hype about the area, specifically Thunder Mountain being the biggest gold producer in the US, so thousands came from all over to get their hands on some gold. Roosevelt and a nearby town Monumental Creek grew quickly.

