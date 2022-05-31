ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

BREAKING: Neighbors react to chaotic Omaha fire scene

WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeighbors are on edge nearly 24 hours after the fire started at Nox-Crete. Across America:...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Two men wounded in shooting at South Omaha sports bar

There is a massive change to the CWS schedule. Tragic new details in the devastating shooting outside a church in Iowa. 6 On Your Side: Waiting on Nebraska gambling bet to pay off. Updated: 2 hours ago. The wait is almost over for a big bet in Nebraska to finally...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha residents react to crash, chase suspect

Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. Updated: 9 hours ago. State officials have been in Omaha testing to see if chemicals...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires

In the middle of an Omaha neighborhood, a high-speed crash late in the afternoon. Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Friday Morning Forecast

In the middle of an Omaha neighborhood, a high-speed crash late in the afternoon. Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Man arrested following standoff in central Lincoln

In the middle of an Omaha neighborhood, a high-speed crash late in the afternoon. Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Federal arrest for Omaha man accused of stealing mail

In the middle of an Omaha neighborhood, a high-speed crash late in the afternoon. Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha combat vet remembered for his flags

Warm and storm-free through Friday... an active pattern kicks off this weekend. 6 On Your Side Scam Alert: OPD says crooks impersonate police. Beware, spoof callers are upping their game to get your money by impersonating the police. Community meeting in Omaha for fire impacted neighbors. Updated: 6 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
WOWT

Nebraska officials report missing Lincoln inmate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday night. Officials say James Crihfield, 30, received permission for a personal furlough to a hospital and were alerted when the electronic monitoring device he was wearing was removed.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Chemical fire questions still loom for neighbors in Omaha

Warm and storm-free through Friday... an active pattern kicks off this weekend. 6 On Your Side Scam Alert: OPD says crooks impersonate police. Beware, spoof callers are upping their game to get your money by impersonating the police. Community meeting in Omaha for fire impacted neighbors. Updated: 5 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nox Crete
WOWT

Omaha combat vet remembered for his committment to service

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Area residents on Wednesday remembered an Omaha man who spent his later years remembering those who fought and died for our country. The Marine who believed it was his duty to continue to serve others, especially in the most trying times, has died, and some wonder now who will fill his shoes now.
OMAHA, NE
kios.org

Chemical Plant Fire In South Omaha Leaves Residents Wondering About After-Effects

Authorities say a fire raged through a chemical company just southwest of downtown Omaha, forcing some nearby residents to evacuate and leaving thousands without power. KETV reports that thick smoke billowed from the Nox-Crete facility Monday night, but no injuries had been reported. Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said the first call for help came shortly before 7 p.m. Fitzpatrick said firefighters first struggled to access the fire, then realized it was bigger than first thought and pulled back knowing there were chemicals and propane bottles on site. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management says the smoke poses no toxicity risks. Omaha Public Power District said more than 2,500 customers were without electricity in the neighborhoods near the fire. Officials say Nox-Crete filed a notification of environment concern report with the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment. The report says that acids, bases and solvents in large quantities were involved in the incident. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, all asbestos material had been removed from the Omaha facility in 1993, but tests were ordered as a precaution. The state says this means residents can dispose of debris that ended up in their yards, but they are asked to double-bag the remnants from the fire before putting them in their trash cans. Those residents are still asked to refrain from moving their lawns for the time being.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska one step closer to casino

In the middle of an Omaha neighborhood, a high-speed crash late in the afternoon. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. Updated: 9 hours ago. State officials have been in Omaha testing to see if...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWT

Scam alert: Omaha Police say crooks impersonating officers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spoof callers are upping their game to get your money by impersonating police. Sgt. Joe Nickerson with Omaha Police says if anyone calls you pretending to be him and asks for money, it’s a scam. “Calling, impersonating me saying their Sgt. Joe Nickerson with Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Inside Our Schools: First look inside Buena Vista High School

Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. Updated: 9 hours ago. State officials have been in Omaha testing to see if chemicals...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska inmate escapes during hospital trip

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate escaped after going to a hospital on Wednesday, according to the Department of Correctional Services. Authorities say James Crihfield, an inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, was granted permission to go the hospital. An alert indicated that he took off his electronic...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Groups plan candlelight vigil in Omaha to honor recent mass shooting victims

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha-area organizations are planning a vigil next week to remember the victims of recent mass shootings and gun violence across the country. The Metro Young Latino Professionals Association and the Tri-Faith Initiative said in a news release Thursday that they were joining with other community partners to host a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tri-Faith Commons, located at 13136 Faith Plaza, near 132nd and Pacific streets.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy