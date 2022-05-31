ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Stanislav Knezevic ’21 is Named a Yenching Scholarship Recipient

By Kate Whitman '23
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrinity College alumnus Stanislav Knezevic ’21 was awarded a Yenching Scholarship from the Yenching Academy of Peking University in China as part of the 2022-23 cohort. Knezevic will pursue an interdisciplinary master’s degree in China Studies, with a concentration in politics and international relations. Knezevic and other...

