Mercer County Health Department to hold annual Back to School event

Gary Dean Tipton, 67, of Green City, Missouri, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri. Gary was born on January 7, 1955, to Kenneth Tipton and Naomi (Pratte) Yardley, in Milan. He grew up in the Milan area graduating from Milan High School. On January 25, 1974, he married Sandy (Simmons) Tipton at the Linneus Baptist Church, and she survives of the home. Also, surviving are sons; Shannon Tipton (Becky) of Green City and Brandon Tipton of Green City, grandchildren; Tyler Tipton, Eli Tipton, Tanner Tipton, Noah Tipton, and Tucker Tipton, brother; Terry Tipton (LaLonie) of Green Castle, sister; Anna McCollum (Randy) of Milan, stepsisters; Judy Cowles (Danny) of Milan, sisters-in-law Joyce Sherwood of Cushing Oklahoma, and Dianna Spencer (Gerald) of Purdin and Carla Neeley of Brookfield, and several nieces and nephews.
Comments / 0