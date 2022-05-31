ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, MO

Mercer County Health Department to hold annual Back to School event

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mercer County Health Department will hold its annual back-to-school event in July. The event will be at the Mercer Homecoming...

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Audio: Area communities offering free summer meals for kids

Schools in Chillicothe, Gallatin, Braymer, Milan, and Unionville are among hundreds across the state offering children an opportunity for free breakfasts and lunches for much of June. The free meals are part of the summer meals program of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The Missouri Department of...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Wright Memorial Hospital Physicians Group, Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic conduct 225 free exams at schools

Wright Memorial Hospital Physicians Group in Trenton and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Mercer performed 255 free physical exams at area schools. The sports physicals were offered to student-athletes from Trenton, Galt, Humphreys, Laredo, Pleasant View, Spickard, Princeton, and Mercer. Health care providers visited the schools. Those completing...
MERCER COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Mercer County Library to kick off summer reading program

The Mercer County Library will kick off its summer reading program on June 3rd. Children from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade can register for the program starting at 10 am at the library in Princeton. Children can also register on the Mercer County Library website and Facebook page. Questions should be...
MERCER COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri Native Grass Management Conference near Linneus set for July 14th

The University of Missouri Extension is partnering with the Missouri Department of Conservation and the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service to hold a native grass management conference near Linneus. The event will be at the MU Northern Missouri Research, Extension, and Education Center’s Cornett Farm on July 14th.
LINNEUS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, MO
Government
County
Mercer County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Princeton, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
kttn.com

Trenton Light Riders to hold pancake fundraiser

The Trenton Light Riders Chapter Number 1153 of the Christian Motorcyclists Association will hold a pancake breakfast fundraiser for Run for the Son. The breakfast will be at the Chillicothe Applebee’s on June 4th from 8 to 10 a.m. All-you-can-eat pancakes will cost $8 per person. Tickets can be...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe City Council tables ordinances regarding Strand Hotel, Dannar Park tennis courts to cost $700K to resurface

The Chillicothe City Council on May 31st approved an ordinance authorizing a cooperative contract with Livingston County for the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funding for recreational purposes. City Administrator Rozanne Frampton reports the contract includes resurfacing of tennis courts at Dannar Park and transforming the tennis court at...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Area Students named to North Central Missouri College Spring Honors Lists

North Central Missouri College has named students with outstanding academic achievements to the Academic Honors Lists for the 2022 spring semester. Students named to the President’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a perfect 4.0-grade point average (GPA), and students on the Dean’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a grade point average of at least 3.50.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Jayme DeVoy joins hospitalist staff at Wright Memorial Hospital

Wright Memorial Hospital is pleased to welcome advanced practice provider Jayme DeVoy to the hospitalist team. Hospitalists are physicians and advanced practice providers who specialize in hospital-based care. They coordinate all aspects of care for patients who are in the hospital. The. hospitalist, along with the patient’s primary care provider...
TRENTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#School Supplies
kttn.com

Bids for milk, bread and fuel on the agenda for next meeting of Jamesport Board of Education

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education will discuss bids for milk, bread, diesel fuel, and gas next week. The board will meet in the library on June 8th at 6 p.m. Other items on the agenda include capital projects, the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan, transportation, and board policy migration from the Missouri School Boards Association to the Missouri Consultants for Education. There is also to be a discussion on the Minimum Teacher Salary Grant and career ladder funding, student and employee handbooks, summer tutoring, and budget review.
JAMESPORT, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County Commission opens bridge bids

The Grundy County Commission opened bids for bridges on May 31st. There were three bids submitted for building a bridge on Southwest 86th Avenue. They were for $399,248.80 from C and C Bridge and Concrete of Pilot Grove, $548,255 from Brookfield Box and Bridge of Brookfield, and $625,486.15 from North Central Bridge of Princeton.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Park Board hears update on Recreational Trail Grant

The Trenton Park Board approved bids for signs at the Rock Barn and Van Meter Park on June 1st. Greg Sharp was the only one to submit bids for the signs. The bid for the Rock Barn sign was for $5,254, and the bid for the Van Meter Park sign was for $3,230. Park Superintendent David Shockley reported the bids included materials and labor. Both bids came under the budgeted amount.
TRENTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
kttn.com

Trenton Park Board approves salary increases

The Trenton Park Board approved pay increases during a closed session on June 1st. Park Board President Curtis Crawford reports Park Superintendent David Shockley and Assistant Superintendent Hunter Trask will receive a five percent increase in salary. City Clerk Cindy Simpson reports Shockley’s salary will be $44,772 per year, and Trask’s pay will be $30,576 per year.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Grundy Electric Cooperative announces the retirement of Karen Glenn

Grundy Electric Cooperative announces the retirement of Karen Glenn. Karen joined the Corporate Development Department as the Marketing Coordinator on February 24, 1997. She has been a vital part of many cooperative projects including the creation of local pages for Rural Missouri, assisting with the Annual Meeting, organizing Members Day events, building community relationships, and more.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Newtown-Harris FFA to hold fundraiser auction and meal

The Newtown-Harris FFA will hold a meal and worker auction to raise money for six members to attend the FFA Washington Leadership Conference in Washington, D. C. The fundraiser will be in the gym at Newtown-Harris on June 5th from 11 to 2 o’clock. The meal will include pork,...
HARRIS, MO
kttn.com

Resident of Ashland injured in crash involving motor home near Cameron

An Ashland resident sustained moderate injuries due to an accident involving a motor home near Cameron on Thursday afternoon, June 2nd. An ambulance took motor home passenger 72-year-old Arlys Crump to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver of the motor home, 76-year-old Charles Crump of Ashland, and the driver of another vehicle, 60-year-old Nirmail Dhillon of Quebec, Canada.
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe teenager demolishes pickup one mile north of Trenton

A Chillicothe teenager was injured in a rollover accident Thursday night, May 26, one mile north of Trenton. The 17-year-old boy received serious injuries when the northbound pickup began sliding, traveled off the east side of Northwest 22nd Street, struck a ditch, and began overturning, coming to a stop off the country road.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Gary Dean Tipton

Gary Dean Tipton, 67, of Green City, Missouri, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri. Gary was born on January 7, 1955, to Kenneth Tipton and Naomi (Pratte) Yardley, in Milan. He grew up in the Milan area graduating from Milan High School. On January 25, 1974, he married Sandy (Simmons) Tipton at the Linneus Baptist Church, and she survives of the home. Also, surviving are sons; Shannon Tipton (Becky) of Green City and Brandon Tipton of Green City, grandchildren; Tyler Tipton, Eli Tipton, Tanner Tipton, Noah Tipton, and Tucker Tipton, brother; Terry Tipton (LaLonie) of Green Castle, sister; Anna McCollum (Randy) of Milan, stepsisters; Judy Cowles (Danny) of Milan, sisters-in-law Joyce Sherwood of Cushing Oklahoma, and Dianna Spencer (Gerald) of Purdin and Carla Neeley of Brookfield, and several nieces and nephews.
GREEN CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy