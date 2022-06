KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There’s something that you probably have in your medicine cabinet that can make you very sick if you don’t follow the directions closely. Millions of people take it every day without a thought. It can help cure a headache, relieve other aches and pains, and reduce a fever. But it can also poison you. It’s acetaminophen—sold under the brand name Tylenol.

