Trinity College has renamed the recently renovated building previously known as Vernon Social in honor of Cornelia “Cornie” Parsons Thornburgh ’80, H’22, longtime volunteer and stalwart supporter of the college. Trinity’s first female board chair (2014–21), Thornburgh served as a trustee for 17 years and has been a major philanthropist and leader at the college for the past four decades. The building, which was dedicated at a campus ceremony on May 9, 2022, will be known as the Cornelia Parsons ’80 Center, or, for short, the “Cornelia Center.” It is among the first buildings on campus to be named for a woman.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO