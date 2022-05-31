Tennis Fans Loving Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic Today

Carlos Alcaraz has had a brilliant year on the court, but his run at the French Open came to an end on Tuesday. The teenager still had a great attitude despite his loss. Alcaraz lost in four sets to Sascha Zverev in the quarterfinals of the French 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7). Though the 19-year-old would have liked to win, he is using the loss as a learning experience.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO