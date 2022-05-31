ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis Fans Loving Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic Today

By Matt Audilet
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The tennis world was blessed with a clash of the titans on Tuesday. Two of the biggest stars in the sport, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, are facing off in a quarterfinal...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal delivers further retirement warning after beating Novak Djokovic at French Open

Rafael Nadal described his win over Novak Djokovic at the French Open as ’emotional’ but warned he still fears this year will be his last at the tournament. Nadal, who is chasing a 14th title at Roland Garros, faced Djokovic for the 59th time on Tuesday and managed to dominate the key moments before claiming a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 win in just over four hours.
TENNIS
fadeawayworld.net

Jordan Poole's Potential Girlfriend Revealed, Warriors Star Has Been Linked To Model Kim Cruz

Jordan Poole is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA, having emerged as a legitimate star on the Golden State Warriors. Poole has been a key piece in helping the Warriors reach the NBA Finals and is widely expected to get a huge contract after his current deal expires. If he can win a championship before then, his star will only continue to rise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Alcaraz sends cool note after losing at French Open

Carlos Alcaraz has had a brilliant year on the court, but his run at the French Open came to an end on Tuesday. The teenager still had a great attitude despite his loss. Alcaraz lost in four sets to Sascha Zverev in the quarterfinals of the French 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7). Though the 19-year-old would have liked to win, he is using the loss as a learning experience.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Classic
SkySports

French Open: Coco Gauff defeats Sloane Stephens to set up semi-final against Martina Trevisan

American teenager Coco Gauff defeated compatriot Sloane Stephens to surge into the French Open semi-finals where she will take on unseeded Italian Martina Trevisan. The 18-year-old Gauff, who clinched her maiden clay-court title at the Emilia-Romagna Open last year, has been growing fond of playing on the slow surface and she made it through to the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time with a 7-5 6-2 victory.
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Roger Federer and wife Mirka welcome new addition to the family - see photo

Roger Federer has welcomed a brand new addition to his family - an adorable dog called Willow. Taking to Instagram over the weekend to share his first 'delfie', the 40-year-old tennis player revealed that he was over the moon with the new pooch, however, it took some persuading to get him and his wife Mirka to agree.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

2022 French Open TV, live stream schedule

The French Open airs live on NBC Sports, Peacock Premium and Tennis Channel through championships points at Roland Garros in Paris. NBC and Peacock air live coverage of women’s and men’s singles semifinals and finals starting Thursday with 18-year-old American Coco Gauff taking on Italian Martina Trevisan for a place in Saturday’s final.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Camila Giorgi's Father Caught Vaping In The Stands During French Open

The dad of Italian tennis star Camila Giorgi has been caught attempting to have a sneaky vape during his daughter’s fourth-round clash in the French Open. Camila was up against Daria Kasatkina for a place in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros when the camera panned to her father and coach Sergio Giorgi in the stands.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Cori Gauff comments on beating Sloane Stephens for French Open semifinal

Cori Gauff, 18, couldn't hide her happiness after reaching her maiden Grand Slam semifinal as she was thrilled with the performance she delivered versus Sloane Stephens in the French Open quarterfinal. Gauff, who suffered a French Open quarterfinal defeat last year, saw off 2018 French Open finalist Stephens 7-5 6-2 to reach the semifinal at Roland Garros.
TENNIS
Reuters

Nadal has another mountain to climb against Zverev

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - After the high of beating arch-rival Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal heads into his French Open semi-final against Germany's Alexander Zverev on Friday aiming to keep alive his bid for a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title. The Spaniard's biggest hurdle in his quest for a record...
TENNIS
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
523K+
Followers
63K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy