(WSNN) - The weekend is here! So, here are some events to look out for:. Prepare to get your rainbow on because June is Pride Month! It’s a time to celebrate the LGBTQ community. Some of the many events related to Pride include a Ride for Pride Car parade from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday. Plus the Grand Carnival later that night from 7-10 p.m. On Sunday, there is a Broadway Brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For all Pride-related events, you can click here.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO