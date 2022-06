PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Quarius Naqua Dunham, a third grader from Portsmouth, N.H. was killed over the weekend when police say he and his family were victims of a random shooting in South Carolina.According to the Florence County Sheriff's office, 40-year-old Charles Montgomery Allen allegedly shot at three cars as they drove by his home on Saturday.Dunham was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the neck. The 8-year-old was removed from life support on Sunday and later died. His father was hit in the leg, but is expected to survive.Portsmouth superintendent of schools Stephen Zadravec said in a letter...

2 DAYS AGO