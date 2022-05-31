Jassy Correia fatal kidnapping case goes to jury

By MARK PRATT Associated Press BOSTON (AP) - The suspect in a nearly four-decade old killing in South Boston that authorities have linked to notorious mobster James "Whitey" Bulger and his iron-fisted control of the drug trade in the neighborhood was held without bail on Tuesday. Michael Lewis, 61, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder at his arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court in connection with the July 1984 shooting death of Brian Watson, whose body was found along a New Hampshire highway about two months after he disappeared. Lewis "adamantly denies the allegations and looks forward to his day in court," defense attorney...
