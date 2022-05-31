CAE: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) _ CAE Inc. (CAE) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $43.5 million. On a per-share basis, the St-Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for...
Less-than-truckload carriers continued to see positive growth trends in the second quarter, according to intraquarter updates from ArcBest and Saia on Thursday. Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) reported that total billed revenue per day increased 38% year-over-year in May. The company’s asset-based division, which includes LTL, reported a 24% increase in daily revenue as tonnage increased 6% and revenue per hundredweight, or yield, jumped 17%. The company previously disclosed a similar increase in asset-based revenue in April.
Lands' End LE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-06-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lands' End will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10. Lands' End bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Salesforce Inc CRM shares jumped Wednesday morning after the company reported first-quarter earnings and raised its profit forecast. On Tuesday, Salesforce reported adjusted first-quarter EPS of 98 cents on $7.41 billion in revenue. Both numbers beat consensus analyst estimates of 94 cents and $7.38 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 24% from a year ago.
Kohl's said final and fully financed bids from potential buyers are expected in the coming weeks. CEO Michelle Gass said Kohl's has been "pleased with the number of parties who recognize the value of our business and plan." The company also posted a massive earnings miss for its fiscal first...
Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading on Tuesday. Salesforce — Shares of the software giant rose 6% after Salesforce issued stronger-than-expected first-quarter results. The company reported 98 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $7.41 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 94 cents per share and $7.38 billion of revenue. Forward guidance, however, was mixed, with second-quarter projections for earnings and sales coming in below estimates.
Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is the latest retailer to feel the effects of inflation.
The lingerie and beauty company — which includes Victoria's Secret Lingerie, Victoria's Secret Beauty and the Pink brands — revealed quarterly earnings Tuesday after the market closed, falling short on top- and bottom-line results, thanks to rising costs throughout the supply chain and lapping stimulus checks.
But the firm met Wall Street’s expectation, leaving investors unsure...
Hormel (HRL) – Hormel added 1.7% in premarket trading after beating top and bottom-line estimates for its latest quarter. The company behind the Spam, Dinty Moore and Jennie-O food brands backed its earlier full-year sales guidance and also said its moves to mitigate inflation and supply chain issues were proving effective.
CrowdStrike delivered a beat and raise in the most recent quarter, but the stock fell more than 2% after hours. CrowdStrike is the gold standard in endpoint protection and managed security services. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Duluth Holdings DLTH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Duluth Holdings beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was down $10.52 million from the same...
StoneCo Ltd STNE reported first-quarter revenue growth of 138.6% year-over-year to R$2.07 billion, above the mid-range of the company’s guidance of R$1.85 billion and R$1.9 billion. Adjusted diluted EPS was R$0.43 per share, compared with R$0.60 in 1Q21. Financial Services segment revenue grew 107.8% Y/Y, and Software revenue increased...
