Massachusetts State

Mass. reports 7,029 new COVID-19 cases over 4 days, as well as 6 new deaths from Friday

By Rosemary Ford
 2 days ago

The state also reported 676 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Newly reported cases: 7,029 (from Friday-Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,717,970

Newly reported deaths: 6 (from Friday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,410

Newly reported tests: 94,631

Total tests: 45,156,597

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.66%

Hospitalized patients: 676

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 424

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 228

ICU patients: 80

Intubated patients: 31

MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

Related
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Police: ‘Follow an “If you care, leave it there.” policy when finding baby animals’

“This sweet fawn was found waiting for her mother – who sadly never returned for her. She is just one day old. While based on the circumstances surrounding this particular fawn, she was truly orphaned, however, this case serves as a good opportunity to remind folks that more often than not, young wildlife should remain where it is found. Wildlife officials say, “If you care, leave it there”.
DEDHAM, MA
WMUR.com

Three new COVID-19 deaths announced in New Hampshire over holiday weekend

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials announced three new COVID-19 deaths over the holiday weekend. The total number of people who died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic is 2,537. According to the New Hampshire Hospital Association, 90 people in the hospital tested positive for COVID-19,...
NECN

13,601 New Breakthrough COVID Cases in Mass.

Massachusetts health officials have reported more than 13,000 new breakthrough COVID cases over the last week, and 62 new deaths in people with breakthrough cases. In the last week, 13,601 new breakthrough cases -- infections in people who have been vaccinated -- were reported, with 210 more vaccinated people hospitalized over the period, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday. This is a 19% decrease from the last report -- in the previous period, there were 16,791 new breakthrough cases reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Here's why Massachusetts emergency rooms are now at record capacity

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Emergency rooms in Massachusetts are more crowded than ever before, according to local doctors. Dr. Jason Tracy, chief of emergency medicine at South Shore Health in Weymouth, said volumes at his ER are the worst they've ever been. "We have about 70 beds in our emergency...
WBUR

People wait years for cases before the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination to resolve

This is the Radio Boston rundown for May 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We talk with WBUR reporter Simón Rios about the huge delays affecting the cases before the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. Also, the state's unemployment insurance trust fund was overwhelmed by the surge of joblessness in the early months of the pandemic, but money woes for the system aren't new. A year ago, a commission was created to look into the unemployment funding gap, and the group remains gridlocked over what to recommend.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts couple attacked by wild turkey in front of their home

DEDHAM, Mass. — Doorbell camera footage shows the moment a turkey jumped into action to defend her chicks from a Massachusetts couple who accidentally encountered the family in their yard. Lydia McMahon said she and her husband, Zach, encountered the turkey on Sunday as they returned from a walk...
WNAW

Who Can Legally Drive a Boat in Massachusetts?

We're getting into the season where summer activities will be in full swing and there are plenty of these activities to do in Berkshire County. Whether it's swimming, hiking, camping, or being involved in a number of sports, Berkshire County summers are in a word, FUN! You can partake in these activities all throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Williamstown, North Adams, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Stockbridge, and everywhere in between.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
nbcboston.com

Two Mass. Life Sciences Companies Implicated in Kickback Schemes

A laboratory and a diagnostics-maker, both based in Massachusetts, are allegedly involved in separate federal and state-level kickback schemes, according to charges brought by the U.S. Justice Department and the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office. Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation, a Framingham-based subsidiary of a Luxembourg-headquartered laboratory services company called Eurofins Inc.,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Accountant sent to jail for defrauding multiple Massachusetts towns

BOSTON (AP) — An accountant who stole nearly $1 million from multiple Massachusetts towns he worked for has been sentenced to more than three years in jail, prosecutors said Tuesday. Justin Cole, 40, of Uxbridge, pleaded guilty to 18 charges including multiple counts of larceny and was sentenced last...
UXBRIDGE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts cops uncomfortable with recertification questionnaire

JUNE 1, 2022…..Anxiety is high as the initial round of law enforcement officers prepares to go through the first recertification process under a 2020 policing reform law and it’s evident in the small number of agencies that have interacted with the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission as significant deadlines approach.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Teachers, students say they feel unsafe at school with continued mass shootings; here’s what some Massachusetts education officials are pushing for

Some teachers in Massachusetts say they are worried there’s a lack of alarms, assessable communication and overall security following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Both students and teachers have told MassLive their schools haven’t done a single lockdown drill this year — a common practice prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UVALDE, TX
