Pasco County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pasco, Pinellas by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 17:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 05:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Polk TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Lakeland - Winter Haven - Bartow * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain possible - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/tbw
POLK COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 05:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Sarasota TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Venice - Sarasota - Englewood * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain possible - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Around high tide - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: Efforts should now be underway to prepare for storm surge flooding, especially in low-lying vulnerable areas. - ACT: Take actions to protect life and property. Prepare to leave if evacuation orders are given for your area. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/tbw
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Inland Charlotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 05:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Charlotte TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Babcock Ranch * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain possible - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/tbw
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 05:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Okeechobee; Osceola; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands This product covers East Central Florida **TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS NOW IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal Saint Lucie, Inland Indian River, Inland Martin, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Saint Lucie, Inland Southern Brevard, Mainland Northern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Okeechobee, Osceola, and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal Saint Lucie, Inland Indian River, Inland Martin, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Saint Lucie, Inland Southern Brevard, Mainland Northern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Okeechobee, Osceola, and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands * STORM INFORMATION: - About 520 miles southwest of Stuart FL - 22.3N 86.6W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement Northeast or 40 degrees at 6 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Potential Tropical Cyclone One, centered offshore the northeast tip of the Yucatan Peninsula, has turned toward the northeast, while still moving slowly, early this morning. The developing system is forecast become a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm later today, while moving northeast across the southeast Gulf of Mexico at a faster forward speed. The system is then forecast to move across the southern half of the Florida peninsula Saturday and Saturday evening. As the system draws closer to the southern Florida peninsula late tonight into Saturday, the frequency of showers and squalls will increase. Sustained winds may approach tropical storm force out ahead of the system, and will frequently gust above tropical storm force in stronger outer rainbands, and squalls near where the center tracks across the state. Based on the latest forecast track, the strongest winds and gusts are expected from early Saturday morning through around sunset. The main hazard for east central Florida remains the potential for flooding rainfall with this system as it moves toward, and then over the peninsula. Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches are forecast across Okeechobee, Martin, Saint Lucie, and Indian River Counties, with local amounts as high as 12 inches. For Osceola and Brevard Counties, 3 to 5 inches with local amounts up to 8 inches may occur. A Flood Watch is now in effect for Brevard, Indian River, Saint Lucie, Martin, Osceola and Okeechobee Counties. With the system forecast to track eastward across Florida as a weak Tropical Storm storm surge is not expected along the east central coast. However, a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out, mainly south of Interstate 4. Residents and visitors should stay tuned to the latest forecasts and information regarding Potential Tropical Cyclone One today through Saturday. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across areas where a Flood Watch is now in effect. Potential impacts include: - Heavy rainfall flooding may prompt evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across East Central Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across areas now under a Tropical Storm Warning. Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across East Central Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds, squalls, or possible flooding. When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Melbourne FL around 12 Noon EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Coastal Sarasota, DeSoto by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Lee; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Inland Charlotte; Inland Lee; Inland Manatee; Inland Sarasota; Polk This product covers West Central and Southwest Florida ...HEAVY RAINFALL TO SPREAD OVER PORTIONS OF CUBA, THE FLORIDA KEYS, AND SOUTHERN FLORIDA ON TODAY AND SATURDAY WITH FLOODING POSSIBLE NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for Coastal Sarasota, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Inland Charlotte, Inland Lee, Inland Manatee, Inland Sarasota, and Polk * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Coastal Sarasota, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Inland Charlotte, Inland Lee, Inland Manatee, Inland Sarasota, and Polk * STORM INFORMATION: - About 420 miles southwest of Fort Myers FL or about 430 miles southwest of Sarasota FL - 22.3N 86.6W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement Northeast or 40 degrees at 6 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Potential Tropical Cyclone One remains near the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula is expected to continue to slowly move north, turn northeast, and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico later today. The system should move across the southern and central portions of the Florida Peninsula on Saturday. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across Southwest and parts of West-central Florida. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible limited to significant impacts across Southwest and parts of West-central Florida. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Southwest and parts of West-central Florida. Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. * SURGE: Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across Southwest and parts of West-central Florida. Potential impacts in this area include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Southwest and parts of West-central Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather forecast before departing and drive with caution. If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin FL around 11AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Pinellas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Manatee; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Pinellas, Coastal Hillsborough and Coastal Manatee Counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Pizza shop, homes damaged after strong storms, 'weak' tornadoes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — An awning torn off a pizza shop. Debris flying by an apartment complex. Social media photos and videos are offering Tuesday's first insights into the damage left behind by severe storms that made their way across the Tampa Bay region. There are reports of downed trees and power outages.
TAMPA, FL
WMBB

Tampa could see a tropical system while The Panhandle gets sunny weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of Hurricane season might form today. The system is attempting to organize and it’s possible we see TD1 or Tropical Storm Alex today. However, shear is already pushing the convection down to the south and east of the main vortex. This could lead […]
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Free Hurricane Preparedness Event In Pinellas County June 4

Head down to Lealman Exchange on June 4th for a completely free preparedness event. No time to waste, hurricane season is already here and Pinellas county officials want to make sure you and your family are composed and have all the information you need in case disaster strikes by hosting a preparedness event that is free to the public.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County Commission makes decision on Lawrence Street complaints

BROOKSVILLE — Norman Stier stood outside the County Commission chambers May 24 wondering what had just happened. The resident of Lawrence Street in Spring Hill and his neighbors have been trying for 16 years to get the county to do something about the road that winds through The Oaks subdivision from Barclay Road to Mariner Boulevard.

