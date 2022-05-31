ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckham County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Roger Mills, Washita by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 16:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beckham;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cotton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 06:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC033-032315- /O.NEW.KOUN.FL.W.0007.220603T1115Z-220604T0900Z/ /RNDO2.1.ER.220603T0645Z.220603T1200Z.220604T0300Z.NO/ 615 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TONIGHT... ...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Deep Red Creek near Randlett. * WHEN...From this morning to late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Flood depths up to 1 foot occur over croplands... pastures... and low-lying local roads along and near the creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.9 feet. - Forecast...The Deep Red Creek is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Cotton The National Weather Service in Norman OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Deep Red Creek near Randlett affecting Cotton County.
COTTON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cowley, Harper, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cowley; Harper; Sumner SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL KANSAS COWLEY HARPER SUMNER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTHONY, ARKANSAS CITY, ATTICA, HARPER, WELLINGTON, AND WINFIELD.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS

