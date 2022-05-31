ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-02 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-02 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 07:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southern New Hampshire and south central and southwest Maine. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-05 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to midnight PDT Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust could reduce visibility on area roadways.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Callahan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo. Target Area: Callahan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Callahan and east central Taylor Counties through 515 AM CDT At 440 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oplin, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eula, Dudley, Oplin and Potosi. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Boone County in central Missouri South central Audrain County in central Missouri Northwestern Callaway County in central Missouri * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 353 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Murry, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Auxvasse. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 133 and 148. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-04 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sheep Range, Spring Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-03 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Sheep Range; Spring Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PDT/MST BOTH TODAY AND SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE SPRING MOUNTAINS AND SHEEP RANGE BELOW 6000 FEET The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT/MST this evening. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 9 AM to 8 PM PDT/MST Saturday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Nevada...Fire weather zones 463 and 464 below 6000 feet. * TIMING...Gusty winds will develop late-morning, peak mid- afternoon, then gradually decrease late-afternoon and evening. * WIND...South-southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon relative humidity levels between 5 and 15 percent in the lower elevations, and between 15 and 25 percent above 6000 feet. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Irion, Menard, Runnels, Schleicher by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Irion; Menard; Runnels; Schleicher; Tom Green Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Schleicher, northwestern Coleman, eastern Tom Green, northeastern Crockett, northwestern Menard, Runnels, Concho and southern Irion Counties through 645 AM CDT At 602 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Winters Lake to 7 miles southeast of Lake Nasworthy to near Barnhart. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ballinger, Winters, Eldorado, Paint Rock, Christoval, Eden, Miles, Novice, Lowake, Wall, Barnhart, Glen Cove, Hatchel, Veribest, Knickerbocker, Vancourt, Silver Valley, Leaday, Eola and Rowena. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 03:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-03 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Northwest Blue Mountains SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH SUNDAY WITH A RISK OF HEAVY RAIN AND LOCALIZED FLOODING Periods of moderate to heavy rain associated with showers and thunderstorms will continue through Sunday over portions of central and eastern Washington and eastern Oregon. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the coming days may yield up to 0.5 inches to 2 inches of rainfall, with the greatest totals in the mountains of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington. This amount of rainfall over a rather short period of time may result in localized flooding. This will be especially true of areas that experienced heavy rain in recent days. Rivers are already running fast and high, and additional rainfall and runoff is likely to lead to rises this weekend into early next week. Flash flooding may also be a concern over and near any burn scars from wildfires over the last couple of years. Campers, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts need to watch for developing showers and thunderstorms over the next several days and seek higher ground if necessary. Never camp along streams, rivers and creeks. Keep a close eye on children and pets to make sure they do not get too close to the water`s edge.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 02:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-03 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin; Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Ochoco-John Day Highlands; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH SUNDAY WITH A RISK OF HEAVY RAIN AND LOCALIZED FLOODING Periods of moderate to heavy rain associated with showers and thunderstorms will continue through Sunday over portions of central and eastern Washington and eastern Oregon. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the coming days may yield up to 0.5 inches to 2 inches of rainfall, with the greatest totals in the mountains of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington. This amount of rainfall over a rather short period of time may result in localized flooding. This will be especially true of areas that experienced heavy rain in recent days. Rivers are already running fast and high, and additional rainfall and runoff is likely to lead to rises this weekend into early next week. Flash flooding may also be a concern over and near any burn scars from wildfires over the last couple of years. Campers, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts need to watch for developing showers and thunderstorms over the next several days and seek higher ground if necessary. Never camp along streams, rivers and creeks. Keep a close eye on children and pets to make sure they do not get too close to the water`s edge.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-03 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PDT/MST BOTH TODAY AND SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEVADA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT/MST this evening. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 9 AM to 8 PM PDT/MST Saturday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 461, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Gusty winds will develop late-morning, peak mid- afternoon, then gradually decrease late-afternoon and evening. * WIND...South-southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon relative humidity levels between 5 and 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coke, Fisher, Irion, Jones, Nolan, Runnels, Sterling, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo. Target Area: Coke; Fisher; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Runnels; Sterling; Taylor; Tom Green Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Coke, Sterling, southwestern Jones, Nolan, Tom Green, southern Fisher, western Taylor, western Runnels and Irion Counties through 600 AM CDT At 453 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Roscoe to near Silver to near Broome to 6 miles southeast of North Reagan Fire Station. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Angelo, Sweetwater, Winters, Roscoe, Robert Lee, Sterling City, Mertzon, Blackwell, Maverick, Nolan, Merkel, Bronte, Miles, Trent, E.V. Spence Reservoir Near Paint Creek Recreation Area, Bradshaw, Sanco, Knickerbocker, Hylton and Orient. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 229 and 273. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-03 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Noon through 8 PM MDT today, for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
Weather
Environment
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cowley, Harper, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cowley; Harper; Sumner SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL KANSAS COWLEY HARPER SUMNER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTHONY, ARKANSAS CITY, ATTICA, HARPER, WELLINGTON, AND WINFIELD.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 12:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Butler FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Kansas, including the following counties, Butler, Kingman, Sedgwick and Sumner. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 917 AM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wichita, Derby, El Dorado, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Wellington, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Goddard, Rose Hill, Maize, Kingman, Clearwater, Cheney, Douglass, Sedgwick and Belle Plaine.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lafayette, Madison, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 17:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson; Lafayette; Madison; Taylor The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lafayette County in Big Bend of Florida Northeastern Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida Northeastern Taylor County in Big Bend of Florida Madison County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 536 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles north of Madison to 9 miles west of Dowling Park, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 535 pm EDT, damaging winds were reported near Madison with two large trees down. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madison, Greenville, Moseley Hall, Ebb, Secotan, Boyd, Hopewell, Cherry Lake, Hamburg, Lovett, Lake Bird, Ashville, Sirmans and Shady Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Beaver; Butler; Lawrence; Mercer The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jefferson County in east central Ohio Columbiana County in east central Ohio Northeastern Carroll County in east central Ohio Southwestern Mercer County in northwestern Pennsylvania Northwestern Beaver County in western Pennsylvania Lawrence County in western Pennsylvania Northwestern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania Hancock County in northern West Virginia * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 642 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hubbard to near Waynesburg, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include New Castle, Hermitage, Sharon, Salem, East Liverpool, Beaver Falls, Columbiana, East Palestine, Wellsville, Carrollton, Ellwood City, and Farrell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Indian River by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 05:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Indian River TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Vero Beach - Sebastian * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain possible - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in squalls - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family emergency plans: Federal Emergency Management Agency - https://www.ready.gov - Local weather conditions and forecasts - http://www.weather.gov/mlb
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Asotin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 02:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-03 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Asotin FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS 10 PM THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Washington, including the following counties, Asotin and Garfield. * WHEN...From 11 AM PDT this morning through 10 pm this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rain and excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. There is also the potential for flooding across the Lick Creek burn scar. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 05:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Highlands TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Sebring - Avon Park - Placid Lakes * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain possible - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/tbw
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-03 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side; Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PDT/MST BOTH TODAY AND SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEVADA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT/MST this evening. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 9 AM to 8 PM PDT/MST Saturday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 461, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Gusty winds will develop late-morning, peak mid- afternoon, then gradually decrease late-afternoon and evening. * WIND...South-southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon relative humidity levels between 5 and 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ

