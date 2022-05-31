ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OK

GRDA releases name of drowning victim

By Sheila Stogsdill
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Pppm_0fwCCZtX00

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department released the name of the drowning on Monday, who died trying to save his son.

Jose James-Flores, 42, of Tyler, Texas drowned Saturday in Flint Creek, located in southern Delaware County.

GRDA Police: Man drowns rescuing son at Flint Creek

The father jumped into the waters to rescue his son, who jumped from the top of Flint Creek Dam.

GRDA searching for missing man; boat recovered near Ketchum Cove

Both father and son were underwater for five to seven minutes before being rescued by other citizens in the area. The son was revived at the scene and the father was taken to the Siloam Springs Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Happy to Be Alive': Motorcycle Rider Survives Horrible Crash, Pleads for Awareness

A North Texas motorcycle rider has a message for drivers after surviving a horrifying crash on the highway caught on his bike-mounted camera. The impact was fast and violent. “I flew in the air, and I smashed into the guy’s windshield headfirst,” said Timothy Maroney of Mesquite. “My helmet flew off my head and so I was with no helmet.”
GARLAND, TX
KXII.com

One dead in Trenton chain reaction crash

TRENTON, Texas (KXII) - One person was killed in a crash involving seven vehicles on State Highway 121 in Trenton Monday night. Police said just before 10 p.m. Eric McGarity, 37, was headed south near the Fannin/Collin county line when they believe he drifted into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head on.
TRENTON, TX
KTEN.com

7-car pileup leaves one dead on Fannin County highway

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A chain reaction accident near Trenton, Texas, on Monday night left at least one person dead and seven others injured. Trenton police said the accident — which involved seven vehicles — happened shortly before 10 p.m. on State Highway 121 about two miles south of the town.
TRENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Delaware State
City
Delaware, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
State
Texas State
County
Delaware County, OK
Delaware County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Ketchum, OK
Delaware County, OK
Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

'Priceless' antiques, Knights of Templar Ceremonial sword stolen from Texas museum

DELTA COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A thief stole "priceless antiques" donated to the Delta County Patterson Museum from the community. The Delta County Sheriff's Office made a plea via Facebook  on June 1 for the public to "be on the lookout" for the stolen items. They listed what was taken: Knights of Templar Ceremonial swordrusty, antique revolverSilver Cooper High School trophyvintage medicine bottles and custom jewelryvintage doctor's brown leather bag from between the 20s to the 40s"These items will be very recognizable to anyone," the department said. Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact the Delta County Sheriff's Office at 903-395-2146. 
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Flint#Police#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktab
CBS DFW

30-year-old driver loses control on Dallas North Tollway, ejected from car

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Keila Lee Wangen, 30, of Glenn Heights died after she lost control while driving in the rain on the Dallas North Tollway. Traffic investigators said Wangen's Land Rover was traveling northbound on June 1 when it lost traction on the wet road. It skidded toward the right, struck the guardrail, and rolled over down the embankment ejecting Wangen.The Frisco Fire Department pronounced Wangen deceased just before 4 p.m. at the scene. 
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KETK / FOX51 News

1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – One man was killed and another man was injured after a shooting in Carthage on Wednesday. The Carthage Police Department received a call around 12:30 p.m. about there being gunshots at the Green Acres Trailer Park on South Shelby Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man who […]
CBS DFW

Dallas police search for critical missing woman ends

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police turned to the public Tuesday to help locate Shirley Brakefield, a critically missing woman. Officials said Brakefield may be confused and in need of assistance.Fortunately, about an hour before midnight police sent a statement that, "Mrs. Shirley Brakefield has been safely located."Brakefield had been last seen in the 5600 block of Live Oak Street in Dallas at 3:00 p.m. on May 31, wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and red shoes, according to police. She left the area in a grey Nissan Versa with the Arkansas license plate 534ZYR. Police gave no information on where she was found.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Grand jury indicts man accused of killing East Texas dentists

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted Steven Alexander Smith for murder. Smith is charged with capital murder of multiple persons in connection with the deaths of two Tyler dentists. Dr. Jack Burroughs, Jr. and Dr. Blake Sinclair died on March 16 after they were shot inside their practice, allegedly by Smith. The indictment was handed on May 5.
TYLER, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy