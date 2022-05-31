ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Woman sitting by beach dies after car crashes into bench, lands in ocean, NJ cops say

By Julia Marnin
Centre Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 75-year-old woman died after a car crashed into the bench she was sitting on by the beach before it landed in the ocean, according to authorities in New Jersey. The Hyundai driver first slammed into another car before hitting the bench...

www.centredaily.com

