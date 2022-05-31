ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dell Rapids, SD

Dell Rapids cruises past Madison to reach championship

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p0mhx_0fwCBX5s00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dell Rapids baseball team is headed back to the Class ‘B’ State Championship, following a 7-0 win over Madison is the semifinals.

The Quarriers used a four run fourth inning to build a lead and power to the win on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mAHuk_0fwCBX5s00

Dell Rapids will now await the winner of the second semifinal, between Dakota Valley and Winner.

RECAP

The Quarriers got on the board in the first inning, when a ground out by Landon Ruesink led to Brayden Pankonen scoring.

Dells would add to that lead in the third with a two out rally. Ruesink blasted a two out triple and a batter later, it was Dylan Mathis who singled him in. That made it 2-0.

A wild sequence would lead to another run in the third. Jack Henry singled to right, allowing Mathis to reach third, however the Bulldogs attempted to throw behind Henry at first. That ball was thrown away and in to score came Mathis.

Dell Rapids built a 3-0 lead after three.

The Quarriers would push the pace in the fourth with a four run inning.

Four singles, two walks and smart baserunning led to the big inning. All of which occurred as a two out rally.

The Madison offense was held in check on Tuesday. They were shutout on just three hits, thanks to a superb outing by Tad Tjaden.

The left-handed pitcher threw six scoreless innings, while walking four and allowing just three hits. He would strikeout nine opposing hitters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

“A selfless team” Dell Rapids goes back to back in Class B

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Dell Rapid Quarriers came into the 2022 baseball season as the defending Class B state champions, but would have to sustain that success without their best player. “We knew it was going to be tough and then it got a little more difficult when Austin went down with Tommy […]
DELL RAPIDS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, SD
Sports
City
Dell Rapids, SD
City
Winner, SD
Dell Rapids, SD
Sports
City
Lead, SD
City
Madison, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND

Dell Rapids converts football field to turf

On Wednesday, Mammoth Sports Construction announced crews started converting the Dell Rapids High School Football Field to FieldTurf. Mammoth says the new field will provide a safe, year-round artificial surface available for practices, games and community use.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
KELOLAND

Aberdeen Central’s Sam Rohlfs, guided from love above

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Perhaps the greatest jumper the state has ever seen. “He thinks he gets his wings, that’s how he can fly,” Sam’s father Brent Rohlfs said. Guided by love from above. 15 years ago, Aberdeen Central’s Sam Rohlfs life would change forever. His mother, Colleen Rohlfs, would pass away from lung […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Dells
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Plainsman

Auto racing returns to DSFS Thursday night

HURON — The Repairablevehicles.com Tri-State Late Model Series will roll into Dakota State Fair Speedway for a pair of shows on Thursday and Saturday. Some of the top late model drivers in the region will be running for $3,000 to win during the Wild Race Car Night on Thursday, which is presented by Dakotaland Federal Credit Union, and $5,000 to win on Saturday during Challenge Cup XX presented by Prostrollo General Motors.
HURON, SD
newscenter1.tv

Powerball prize unclaimed, deadline date approaching

PIERRE, S.D. — The final day to claim a $100,000 Powerball prize is fast approaching. The winning numbers were drawn Dec. 11, 2021 with the winning ticket being purchased at Total Stop Food Store in Canistota, South Dakota. The deadline for the winner to claim their prize is June 9.
Plainsman

Local contestants for Miss SD

Three young women from the Heartland region will be competing in the 75th Miss South Dakota and Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen competitions June 2 to 4 in Brookings. The new Miss South Dakota will take home at least $8,000 in scholarship money and will represent South Dakota at the Miss America Competition.
HURON, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy