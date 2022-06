DEFC price now – $0.2973. DEFCUSD Long-Term Trend: Bullish (1-hour chart) The Defi Coin has fallen to the low of $0.3107 which is an oversold region of the market. The selling pressure has subsided as buyers emerge to push prices upward. There are bullish candlesticks above the $0.3100 support indicating that the coin will resume upward. In the previous price action,DEFC declined to the low of $.2846. On the downside, the current downtrend may reach the low of $0.2846 before the resumption of an upward move. On the upside, if buyers push the coin above the $0.4000 resistance, DEFC will regain bullish momentum.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO