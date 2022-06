LIVINGSTON PARISH, La (BRPROUD) — Livingston Parish Schools will continue the free meal services to school children throughout the month of June. Food Service Director, Sommer Purvis, says Focus Foods will deliver five-day packages of shelf stable food items each week to families who have signed up for the service. Food packages can also be picked up at the district’s hub site located at 19097 Florida Blvd. in Albany from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays to Fridays.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO