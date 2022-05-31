UVM offering free courses to Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police agencies across America are struggling to fill their ranks. Now, the Vermont State Police is taking a new approach to recruitment. They just hired their first civilian recruitment specialist. Dale Nelson, who grew up on a dairy farm in Derby, plans to bring his videography skills to create recruiting and marketing materials with a primary focus on social media content.
HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Future loggers and arborists from Vermont CTE Forestry and Natural Resouces programs spent the morning in Hardwick competing and applying some new skills that they learned in class the past year. Photographer Kerri Nelson captured the sights and sounds.
BURLINGTON, Vt. — With Pride Month underway, Vermont's LGBTQ community is ready to celebrate. They are, however, aware of a recent string of target crimes against the community that has left behind an uneasy feeling. Dana Kaplan, executive director for Outright Vermont, said it is important to support and...
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Memorial Day weekend marked the unofficial start of summer, and Americans are itching to travel. But will high gas prices and inflation impact Vermont’s summer tourism season?. After two long years, Vermont is emerging from the COVID tunnel and is launching into summer. Local...
Lawmakers this year broke up the county’s unusual six-member Senate district while addressing a population boom in the region. The result is three districts represented by seven senators across the county.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont agriculture officials want you to watch out for the spotted lanternfly. Vermont State Entomologist Judy Rosovsky says the reminder comes because of the risk of egg masses being transported into the state on nursery stock this time of year. She says if you just bought...
Ethan Tapper, Chittenden County forester for the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, was presented in May with the Cooperative Forest Management Forester of the Year Award by the Northeast-Midwest State Foresters Alliance(link is external). The regional award is given annually to a forester from one of the 20 states served by the alliance for outstanding work to advance forest stewardship on private lands.
Vermont is a great place to live! Every community has its own personality and unique qualities, but every community is connected by the beautiful landscape from the Green Mountain range meandering the length of the state from the south to the north. Heney Realtors has been serving central Vermont since 1956. Our agents look forward to helping you find your very own town to call home and welcoming you as a new neighbor in our lovely state. We love the food, the arts, and the great outdoors. We think you will too. Here are five of the best things about living in Vermont.
Forget the interstate. The backroads of Vermont offer travelers 360º views, centuries-old history, and a beautiful way to slow down. In valleys flanked by Green Mountain summits, dirt lanes wind past meadows lit by fireflies on summer evenings. Two-lane roads link country stores to village centers where white-steepled churches preside.
Vermont Business Magazine The Community Health Centers (CHC) has opened an additional practice in Essex as their ninth location. Essex has the highest number of CHC patients, second only to Burlington, making the Junction a perfect fit for CHC’s newest location. Located just outside the five corners, this new...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department for Children and Families says they are facing a shortage of foster homes. Now, they’re partnering with the Pride Center of Vermont and RaiseAChild, hoping to bring in more members of the LGBTQ+ community and others. “We need all types of foster...
For almost four decades, Joseph A. Citro has been investigating and documenting the mysterious legends and ghost tales that twist throughout the underbelly of the Green Mountains. During his illustrious career as Vermont’s beloved folklorist and author, Joe has written 20 books, including fiction and nonfiction. His latest book, Loose Ends: Memories of a Life Not Yet Lived, is a memoir featuring short vignettes from his childhood in Ludlow and Chester and his adulthood in Burlington and Windsor.
Two bills signed by Gov. Scott Tuesday will create a one-year pilot program offering free meals to every student and will ban offensive mascots in schools.
Live call-in discussion: In the wake of recent mass shootings, including at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, Vermont students are pushing for change. This hour, we’ll hear from high school students from around Vermont about what changes they think would make them feel safer in their schools and communities. We'll also speak to a researcher who looks at how communities respond in the aftermath of mass shootings.
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s official, a Vermont high school student breaks a world record. A few weeks ago, Ariana Wunderle, a Bellows Falls student attempted the longest tightrope walk in high heels -- four-inch heels to be exact. It’s now official. the Guinness World Records says that...
