Triple-digit heat makes a comeback

By Kelley Moody
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinds have remained light this Tuesday, and temperatures have been slightly warmer, reaching toward the mid to upper 90s for daytime high temperatures. Under the current ridge of high pressure, dry air continues to filter into Southern California....

CNN

Northeast heat wave to break dozens of records this weekend

(CNN) — Over 35 million people are under a heat advisory this weekend across the Northeast as record temperatures stretch from Virginia to New Hampshire. "If highs reach the mid to upper 90s, this will be record highs for the day and the month!" the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Boston said Friday.
BOSTON, MA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/23 Monday forecast

Forecast: Today will be partly sunny, about 15 degrees cooler and less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Some extra clouds spill in tonight with a chance of showers around the area through daybreak. As for tomorrow, a chance of showers early in the morning will give way to mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.Looking Ahead: Clouds rule on Wednesday with highs near 70 again. Into Thursday, there's a chance of a little rain, but nothing substantial. As for Friday, it could be a little tricky for those heading away for the holiday weekend... showers and thunderstorms likely with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
CNN

Above-average hurricane season forecast with several major hurricanes

(CNN) — The official start to hurricane season is just a week away and forecasters are predicting another busy one. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center on Tuesday forecast 14 to 21 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes and three to six major hurricanes -- of Category 3 strength or greater.
AccuWeather

Super soaker: Tropical system to deluge Florida with 10+ inches of rain

The arrival of the first organized tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is imminent, AccuWeather meteorologists say, and it will be a prolific rainmaker across South Florida -- regardless of whether it's a named tropical storm or a depression when it arrives. Prior to the weekend, a tropical...
New Hampshire Bulletin

Dry conditions persist amid predictions of increased future drought driven by climate change

For a brief stretch in early May, the state was drought-free for the first time in a few years. Those ephemeral conditions evaporated just one week later. They may be increasingly rare with future summertime drought driven by a warming climate. And while more precipitation is predicted in future years, that won’t be enough to […] The post Dry conditions persist amid predictions of increased future drought driven by climate change appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
