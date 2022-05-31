A Houston crawfish delivery service that boomed in the pandemic will open a restaurant next year

Zalat Pizza is set to open its fourth Houston location on June 7. The restaurant will be located at 4802 Washington Avenue, according to a press release. "One of the things we've become known for is elevating even the common pepperoni pizza with our Pepperoni Masterclass, with a double serving of 100% beef pepperoni, oregano, cracked black pepper and chopped garlic," Khanh Nguyen, founder and CEO, said in the release. "Beyond the basics, however, we offer bold and inventive designs such as the Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles, Pho Shizzle, Elote, Loaded Notato, Pineapple Express, and more. An equally famous and crave-able must have is our trademarked sauce, Sirancha — a combination of Sriracha and ranch dressing to create the perfect mind-blowing pizza dipping sauce. Our dipping sauce has a following of its own."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO