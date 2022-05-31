Tri-County Stolen Vehicle Pursuit | Los Angeles

05.31.2022 | 10:30 PM | LOS ANGELES – A hit and run driver sheared a power pole, leaving a large blackout in Jefferson Park. Approximately a mile stretch of houses and apartments down Adams Blvd were left without power, leaving hundreds or possibly even thousands without power. Several traffic lights at major intersections were left without power, creating a messy traffic situation as cars sped through the intersections without slowing down. At midnight, DWP was still working to restore the power in the area. LAPD CTD is handling the crash investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
