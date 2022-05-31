Tri-County Stolen Vehicle Pursuit | Los Angeles

On Wednesday, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to calls of a stolen vehicle with a 5-month-old baby inside. According to authorities, the parent stopped near 110th Street and Wilmington Avenue in South L.A. to inspect a flat tire. When she exited the vehicle the female suspect jumped into the car and drove away with the mother's child in the back seat. The mother was able to track the vehicle because her cellphone which was still inside. Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the vehicle, which was found near the area of Gage and Fishburn Avenues in Bell. The suspect attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody.She was taken into custody without incident. Her identity has not been released at this time.The 5-month-old was found inside the vehicle, unharmed and was reunited with the mother.A rescue ambulance was requested at the scene as a precaution.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO