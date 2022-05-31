ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tri-County Stolen Vehicle Pursuit | Los Angeles

By Christian
onscene.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article05.29.2022 | 10:30 PM | LOS ANGELES – Ontario PD was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle fled westbound on the 60 into East...

onscene.tv

Comments / 0

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

As Election Nears, Embattled Sheriff Announces Plan to Expel 5700 Unhoused from Metro System, Acts Like April Ultimatum Never Happened

Last Tuesday, May 24, while several of his deputies were testifying before the Civilian Oversight Commission (COC) about the long-standing scourge of deputy gangs within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), embattled sheriff Alex Villanueva was busy attempting to redirect public attention toward one of his favorite targets: the “woke” Metro Board.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Tri County#Ontario Pd#Ig
sgvcitywatch.com

Natural Causes Possibly Behind Man’s Death Outside Glendora Walmart

GLENDORA - A man was found deceased near a driveway at the Glendora Walmart Thursday night, police said. Police and firefighters were called around 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to the Glendora Walmart parking lot, 1950 Auto Center Dr., June 2 on a report of a man down possibly suffering a medical emergency. The man was pronounced dead there, according to Lt. Michael Henderson of the Glendora Police Department.
GLENDORA, CA
onscene.tv

Hundreds Without Power After Hit And Run Crash | Los Angeles

05.31.2022 | 10:30 PM | LOS ANGELES – A hit and run driver sheared a power pole, leaving a large blackout in Jefferson Park. Approximately a mile stretch of houses and apartments down Adams Blvd were left without power, leaving hundreds or possibly even thousands without power. Several traffic lights at major intersections were left without power, creating a messy traffic situation as cars sped through the intersections without slowing down. At midnight, DWP was still working to restore the power in the area. LAPD CTD is handling the crash investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Vehicle With Child Inside

A woman was in custody Thursday for allegedly stealing another woman’s SUV, which had the victim’s child in the rear seat, police said. Officers were sent to 110th Street and Wilmington Avenue about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a kidnapping, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Arrest made in Bell after vehicle stolen with 5-month-old baby inside

On Wednesday, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to calls of a stolen vehicle with a 5-month-old baby inside. According to authorities, the parent stopped near 110th Street and Wilmington Avenue in South L.A. to inspect a flat tire. When she exited the vehicle the female suspect jumped into the car and drove away with the mother's child in the back seat. The mother was able to track the vehicle because her cellphone which was still inside. Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the vehicle, which was found near the area of Gage and Fishburn Avenues in Bell. The suspect attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody.She was taken into custody without incident. Her identity has not been released at this time.The 5-month-old was found inside the vehicle, unharmed and was reunited with the mother.A rescue ambulance was requested at the scene as a precaution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA mayor’s official strikes, kills pedestrian on freeway

NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Los Angeles city vehicle, authorities said Wednesday. The driver has been identified as Joseph Avalos, the director of the Mayor’s Crisis Response Team. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound Hollywood (170) Freeway at...
LOS ANGELES, CA

