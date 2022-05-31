ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Part 1 Finale Jumps 87% With Delayed Viewing, AMC+ Audience Up 61% From Premiere

By Jennifer Maas
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe midseason finale of the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” grew 87% with three days of delayed viewership, according to Nielsen’s Live + 3 data. The May 23 episode, which is the conclusion of Part 1 of the “Breaking Bad” prequel’s final chapter, drew 2.2 million viewers including...

www.sfgate.com

GamesRadar

7 New Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of streaming recommendations from us. If you're planning a weekend movie night, you can choose Jackass 4.5 on Netflix, which is a compilation of deleted scenes and bonus content from the latest Jackass movie, or the Lonely Island's take on everyone's favorite cartoon chipmunks in Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus. There's also new rom-com The Valet, a remake of the French movie of the same name, which is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

CBS and Paramount+ are finding that streaming viewers actually like network shows

"CBS is responsible for 17 of the top 30 titles on sibling streamer Paramount+," says Josef Adalian. "Given the emphasis all streamers, including Paramount+, put on their own ever-lengthening rosters of pricey originals, it might seem surprising that more than half of the most popular programs on Paramount Global’s signature streamer come from the decidedly unsexy world of network TV. And yet, when you think about it, it’s actually not that much of a shock. Nielsen’s weekly lists of top SVOD shows regularly include multiple network TV staples, both current (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) and past (Seinfeld, Criminal Minds). During Netflix’s formative years as a streaming platform, network comedies such as Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation consistently tallied more viewing hours than many of the company’s own early slate of originals, which is why those shows are are now being used to build the subscriber base for NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WB Discovery’s HBO Max. And some of the biggest streaming success stories in recent years have been series that were either aired on (or were originally developed for) broadcast and basic cable platforms, including You (Lifetime), Emily in Paris (Paramount Network), Lucifer (Fox), and Manifest (NBC.)" Adalian adds: "Instead of green-lighting fancy period dramas or Emmy-bait anthology series in a bid to compete with the premium fare on streaming, it opted to keep evolving its proven formula of procedural dramas and big-laugh comedies."
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: TWD Vet Is Ventimiglia's TV Sister, Zombies 3 Date and More

Click here to read the full article. Sarah Wayne Callies and Milo Ventimiglia are sibling up: The Walking Dead alumna has joined the ABC drama pilot The Company You Keep, starring This Is Us vet Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim (Good Trouble), our sister site Deadline reports. In the potential series — based on the Korean format My Fellow Citizens — “a night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Kim), who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally,” per the official synopsis. “While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Call Saul#Amc Studios#Amc Networks#Delayed Viewing#Nielsen S Live 3#Dvr#Variety According#Svod#Amc
Popculture

HBO Renews Hit Dark Comedy Series for Season 4

HBO has renewed Bill Hader's dark comedy series Barry for Season 4 at HBO and HBO Max. Variety confirmed Thursday that the network officially greenlit the hit series for an eight-episode fourth season to be directed by Hader, who co-created Barry alongside Alec Blerg. Barry Season 4 will begin production in Los Angeles in June. A potential premiere date has not been announced for the season, which was renewed just four weeks into the hit series' third season.
TV SERIES
Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

CBS Picks Up 3 Drama Pilots To Series, Passes On Comedy Pilots In Programming Shift

Click here to read the full article. CBS has given series orders to three of its five drama pilots, Max Thieriot’s Fire Country (fka Cal Fire); East New York, headlined by Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits; and So Help Me Todd (fka Untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama), starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin. CBS is not commenting beyond that, but I hear all three series are for fall. True Lies, ordered as an off-cycle pilot, also had been rumored for a series order, likely for midseason. I hear negotiations between CBS and 20th Television continue, and the project is...
TV SERIES
Financial World

Better Call Saul 6 Part 2 TEASER TRAILER!

After the shocking mid-season finale of the seventh episode of the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, a spin-off of Breaking Bad, a very short teaser trailer of the second and final part of the season has been released, consisting of the last six final episodes, in which we will discover the definitive transformation of Jimmy McGill in Saul Goodman.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

New HBO Max Movies and Shows This Month (May 2022)

The best new shows and movies on HBO Max in May are admittedly front-loaded at the beginning of the month. In just a few weeks, we've already been blessed with Colin Firth and Toni Collette in the true crime drama The Staircase and the second season of the great comedy about comedy, Hacks. Plus, we still have the ongoing seasons of late-April series The Flight Attendant, We Own This City, and Barry. That's the good news!
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Better Call Saul recap: Let's punch it out

One thing about Better Call Saul: t's big on mementos, objects imbued with meaning far beyond the sum of their parts. A silver space blanket. An onyx pinky ring. The cap from an expensive bottle of tequila. A curved shard of glass half-buried in the dirt. And now, in the opening moments of "Black & Blue," something new for the collection: an old-fashioned slide rule, suspended in lucite, with a dedication in German.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Night Court’: Dimiter Marinov Joins NBC Comedy Sequel As Recurring

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Dimiter Marinov (Green Book) has joined the cast of Night Court, NBC’s follow-up to the classic legal sitcom, in a key recurring role. The sequel series comes from Outmatched and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-EP Dan Rubin and The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch, who also stars. Based on the original series created by Reinhold Weege, the multi-camera Night Court centers on unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
NME

Jodie Foster set to star in season four of HBO’s ‘True Detective’

Academy Award-winning actress Jodie Foster is set for one of the leading roles in the fourth season of HBO’s True Detective. As reported by Variety, Foster will play the role of Detective Liz Danvers in the show’s forthcoming iteration True Detective: Night Country. The series will follow Detective...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Television Academy Tightens Emmys Eligibility Window by Ending Hanging Episode Rule

Click here to read the full article. After a marathon couple months of last minute shows contending for awards attention, the Television Academy has announced a tighter Emmys eligibility window next year. On Wednesday, the organization shared that the Board of Governors approved a decision to eliminate the Hanging Episode Rule. The rule, which is still in effect for prospective 2022 Emmy nominees, allowed for series to still premiere episodes after the May 31 eligibility deadline as long as the final episodes were posted on a platform for Academy members to see before that May deadline, and premiered to the general...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Names New Showrunner for Season 24 Following Warren Leight’s Exit

Law & Order: SVU has its new boss for the upcoming 24th season (the last of a three-year pickup from February 2020). David Graziano, who most recently co-created, wrote, and executive produced Coyote on CBS All Access in 2021 (premiering months before the rebranding to Paramount+), is the new showrunner, according to Deadline. Warren Leight, who served as showrunners for Seasons 13 to 17 then returned in Season 21, announced in May he’d be leaving at the end of the latest season.
TV SERIES
Variety

Psychological Thriller Series ‘Surface’ Starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw Gets Release Date on Apple TV+ (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. “Surface,” the new eight-episode psychological thriller series starring “The Morning Show” alum Gugu Mbatha-Raw, will premiere globally with the first three episodes on Friday, July 29 on Apple TV+. New episodes will air weekly every Friday after the premiere. The series follows Mbatha-Raw’s character of Sophie after a traumatic head injury has left her with extreme memory loss. Set in San Francisco, Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends. Things turn sour, though, as she begins to question whether or...
TV SERIES
Deadline

TV Academy Eliminates Hanging Episode Rule Beginning With 2023 Emmys

Click here to read the full article. The Television Academy announced today it will eliminate the Hanging Episode Rule beginning with the 2023 Emmy competition. The Hanging Episode Rule currently allows a series (including Limited or Anthology series) that premieres current-season episodes after the May 31 eligibility deadline, but prior to the start of nomination-round voting, to post those episodes on a platform available to Academy members by May 31 for episode eligibility in the current Emmy competition. Beginning with the next eligibility year (June 1, 2022-May 31, 2023), the Hanging Episode Rule has been eliminated; only episodes that premiere on a...
TV SERIES

