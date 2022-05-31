ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Repairs being made to Abilene underpass where semi tractor-trailer crashed months earlier

By Karley Cross
 2 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The unofficial start of summer will yield traffic headaches for some, as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) beings construction on an Abilene underpass.

Beginning Wednesday, June 1, repairs will be made to the FM 600 underpass on I-20, near mile marker 287.

Texas Department of Transportation: Repairs to FM600/I-20 being made starting June 1, 2022

It’s the site where two lives were taken in late February, when a semi tractor-trailer ran into the pillar of the underpass on a Sunday morning.

UPDATE: Semi truck wrecks into I-20 underpass: 2 dead, traffic delays

While crews are making repairs to the underpass, the westbound inside passing lane will be closed, as well as the entrance ramp at mile marker 287 going west. As always, contractors will place protective barriers in work areas.

Drivers can expect those closures daily, beginning at 7:00 a.m., until sundown. TxDOT reported that work is expected to take the duration of two weeks.

ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

