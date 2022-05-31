How to share someone else's Instagram Story to your own, or send it as a direct message

Instagram will add Ambert alerts into its app in an attempt to find missing children.It is the first time that the app has shown the alerts, which will appear from authorities across the world when a child is missing.Instagram parent company Meta has already added the feature into Facebook, in 2015, and says that it has been successful in finding missing children.And it says that the tool could be even more helpful on Instagram, given that people are already scrolling between images and they will bring the alerts to more people.The alerts will show within the feed, as normal, and...

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO