Gerald L. Harper, age 88 of Kahoka, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his home. Gerald was born October 31, 1933 at home in rural Kahoka, the son of Clifford L. and Louise Kirchner Harper. He graduated from Kahoka High School in 1951 and entered the U.S....

KAHOKA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO