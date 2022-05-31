ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

JobsNOW: Growing construction business looking to hire

By Dave Sess
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County business is making some big rumblings in the construction industry.

Dawn Incorporated has changed from dump trucks to building, and you could be just the person it’s looking for to keep on moving.

Dawn Incorporated is led by Dawn Ochman . It’s a business she started and runs in Warren.

“We’re growing, we’re growing rapidly. Every year we grow,” Ochman said.

The business is adding people in the field and in the office. Some needs are behind the scenes — project managers and coordinators, estimators, accounting staff, even help in marketing. It’s also hiring for the field, needing site superintendents, health and safety officers, even carpenters and laborers.

Dawn Incorporated just installed the new decorative perimeter fence at the Warren Amphitheater.

Most of Dawn’s work is government contracts, which show no signs of slowing down.

“We have contracts that are five-year-long contracts that, you know, we might be a year and two, we might be four years into. So there’s definitely longevity in that, and then we’re doing a lot more local work too,” Ochman said.

Dawn Incorporated provides construction services in six states.

Troy Magrini is an administrative coordinator. He brought zero construction experience to Dawn but has found a good fit.

“I have zero project management experience. However, I do come in with 15 years of military experience as a combat medic as well as an intelligence analyst and I also have 15 years of management experience in supply chain, supply chain logistics,” Magrini said.

That expertise has helped Magrini fit in and work with others, which is an important intangible to getting hired at Dawn.

“We have a very family-oriented culture. So basically, I always say if you’re a ‘me’ person, you’re not going to fit in here,” Ochman said.

Dawn Incorporated has competitive pay and benefits. Plus, the capabilities to provide a variety of general construction services. You may have that experience, you may not, but it could still be a fit for your career.

“It’s amazing because it’s small enough that you have the ability to grow but if we’re big enough that, you know, the salaries there, the benefits are there,” Magrini said.

Dawn Incorporated has its openings posted online and takes applications through its website, too.

