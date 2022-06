Picture this: You're putting the finishing touches on a room—be it a living room or bedroom—and something feels a little, well, incomplete. It doesn't make sense. You carefully selected a cohesive color palette, sourced furniture that is proportional with your footprint, and sprinkled in a hefty dose of accessories. So, what gives? As small as it may seem, simply chopping your throw pillows can transform your space from "not quite" to "just right." "The pillow chopping trend started in the 1980s and became popular again a few years ago," explains Molly Torres Portnof, an interior designer and the owner of DATE Interiors. "I like to think of it as that extra step after fluffing your pillow—it's done to make pillows appear fuller and a bit more structured."

