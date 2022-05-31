Jamie Lee Curtis Supported Daughter Ruby's Cosplay Wedding With This Ultimate Social Media Mom Move

Click here to read the full article.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest’s daughter Ruby, 26, got married over the weekend to her fiancée Kynthia on May 29, but this was no ordinary wedding. Not only did the Halloween Kills star officiate the ceremony, but she also made sure the world saw what a fun and colorful cosplay wedding could look like .

The 63-year-old star dressed in her officiant best and married Ruby and Kynthia in her backyard, exactly where older daughter Annie, 35, married in 2019. Curtis was looking forward to that personal touch, which she mentioned in her March 23rd appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show. “It’s so much more meaningful,” she explained. “Just forgetting all of show-off business—being a parent, having both of your children married in your backyard. It’s just in your home.” But a home-hosted wedding wasn’t the end of her motherly duties that day — it was time to share boatloads of photos to her Instagram followers.

Curtis posted multiple photos with the brides, cutting the cake, the festive rainbow decor, and of course, the couples’ first kiss. This day made mama proud, and her excitement and joy leaped off the page with every snapshot she posted of their wedding. “ YES THEY DO AND DID! MARRIED! RUBY and KYNTHIA 5/29/2022,” she wrote in the captions in all capital letters with much enthusiasm.

The mother-daughter duo has gone through a major journey together when Ruby came out as transgender in 2020. She admitted to People that it took some time to learn the “new terminology and words” even though she was supportive of her youngest daughter’s transition . “I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes,” she said. “I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes.” It looked like smooth sailing for the entire family on their wedding day as Curtis welcomed a daughter-in-law and got to show how proud she is as a mom.

