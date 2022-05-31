Girard asks for community input on redevelopment

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Girard is looking for community input about the redevelopment of the former Leatherworks site .

The 30-day public comment period began Tuesday and ends June 30.

The City was awarded an EPA grant in September of last year to clean up the brownfield site on North State Street.

Cleanup of the area will include removing contaminated soil and replacing it with clean fill.

Updates about the progress will be given during City Council meetings.

The Trumbull County Planning Commission says it’s important to keep the community involved throughout the process.

Comments can be directed to the Honorable James Melfi, Mayor, who may be contacted at: Girard City Administration Building, 100 West Main Street SE, Girard, Ohio 44420, 330-545-3879, GMartuccio@cityofgirardoh.gov.

