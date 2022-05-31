ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

Girard asks for community input on redevelopment

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHZLC_0fwC8IAN00

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Girard is looking for community input about the redevelopment of the former Leatherworks site .

The 30-day public comment period began Tuesday and ends June 30.

Man facing charges after fight leaves victim unconscious in street

The City was awarded an EPA grant in September of last year to clean up the brownfield site on North State Street.

Cleanup of the area will include removing contaminated soil and replacing it with clean fill.

Updates about the progress will be given during City Council meetings.

The Trumbull County Planning Commission says it’s important to keep the community involved throughout the process.

Comments can be directed to the Honorable James Melfi, Mayor, who may be contacted at: Girard City Administration Building, 100 West Main Street SE, Girard, Ohio 44420, 330-545-3879, GMartuccio@cityofgirardoh.gov.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

City of Girard seeking public opinion on Leatherworks cleanup project

In September of 2021, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded the city of Girard funding to clean up the former Ohio Leatherworks brownfield site. Now, the city is seeking comments from the public on the cleaning and redevelopment project. The cleanup will include the removal of contaminated soil,...
GIRARD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Girard, OH
Government
City
Girard, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles set to replace 250 street lights

The streets of Niles will soon shine a little brighter. The city has started replacing about 250 street lights with LED lighting. The replacement is expected to be completed by October. The replacement will include lights on the following streets: Shadow Ridge Drive, Tripodi Circle, Wood, Fulton, Gilbert, Ambrose, James,...
NILES, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council
Ellwood City Ledger

New director of public safety and right to know officer appointed for Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE – Lawrence County Commissioners this week unanimously agreed to appoint two positions. The first was Emily Sanchez-Parodi as the new assistant county solicitor/right-to-know officer, following the resignation of Carolyn Flannery. Sanchez-Parodi currently serves as a county assistant district attorney, as well as the solicitor for the Shenango Area School Board. ...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Mahoning County reaches high transmission risk

COVID-19 cases in the Mahoning Valley are continuing to climb with all three counties continuing to report higher numbers this week. This week, Columbiana County has reported 244 cases (239.5 per 100k), Trumbull County has reported 545 cases (275.3 per 100k) and Mahoning County has jumped all the way to 838 cases (366.4 per 100k.)
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
WFMJ.com

7 Valley meat processors get state grants

Ohio is taking steps to help strenghten the local meat supply chain. Governor Mike DeWine awarded $15 million in grants to 75 meat processors around Ohio. Seven of them are in the Mahoning Valley. The grants are part of the state's efforts to reduce Ohio's reliance on out-of state and...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Gov. DeWine gets bill permitting township police to patrol interstates

Drivers who use Interstate 80 in the Valley could see law enforcement agencies other than the Ohio State Highway Patrol handing out tickets for speeding and other traffic violations. A bill sent to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine for his signature would permit township police departments like Weathersfield, Austintown, Liberty, and...
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

Some counties in Ohio starting to require mask mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some counties in Ohio are now starting to re-implement mask mandates as transmission rates start to increase. "So, I am just cautious when I go into stores or go to larger events, I usually wear my mask," Megan Luna said. Megan Luna is now putting...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

More Details on New Phila Sink Hole

Mary Alice Reporting – A sinkhole appeared on a New Philadelphia street and the service department is working to fix the issue. Excavation started Wednesday morning to find out the cause with City Service Director Ron McAbier noting that at the nearby intersection, there is a sanitary and a storm manhole and there was a failure at the connection points.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Farm and Dairy

Heritage Cooperative to buy Witmer’s Feed and Grain

DELAWARE, Ohio — Heritage Cooperative Inc. announced June 1 its intention to purchase the feed, grain, agronomy and retail assets of Witmer’s Feed and Grain Inc, of Columbiana, Ohio. This includes Millstone Farm and Garden and the Witmer Feed, Edge, and Show It Feed brands that are licensed...
WKBN

WKBN

32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy