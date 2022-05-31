ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Lining Club is a Game Changer for Caregivers

Cover picture for the articleOur beloved Silver Lining Club is a game-changer in supporting caregivers here in SC. We created this respite program for our caregivers to get a 4-hour break each Wednesday to help prevent burnout and to encourage self-care. Not only did Silver Lining Club assist in supporting our caregivers but it ended...

It’s Time For Us To Say Goodbye – A Family Business Comes To An End

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than 45 years in business and a lifetime of memories Bowers Used Parts and Cars in Lancaster County was a staple in the community and operated with love until it lost it’s patriarch back in 2019. As you can imagine, he is very missed and as hard as it is for the family, it’s time to say goodbye now to the business as well.
Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program kicks off June 1st

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program returns to South Carolina on Wednesday, June 1st. Every year the Department of Social Services partners with the USDA and senior serving organizations to give nutritious produces to seniors in all 46 counties. To qualify the senior must be age 60 or older with a yearly income of around $23,000 or less. Each will receive 25 dollars in the form of five checks to purchase the produce.
SC Phil Chamber Crawl: River Rat Brewery

After our last Chamber Crawl event SOLD OUT, we’re heading to Downtown Columbia to the fun and entertaining environs of River Rat Brewery – home of one of Music Director Morihiko Nakahara’s favorite local beers: River Rat’s Astronaut Sauce. Upgrade your ticket to get a delicious charcuterie board to enjoy during the concert. River Rat Brewery will be slinging their award-winning beers, as well as wines and other drinks for concert-goers. COME THIRSTY!
Experience Columbia SC re-launching Pimento Cheese Passport

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Cheese lovers listen up! You have a chance to try the best pimento cheese Columbia has to offer. On Thursday, Experience Columbia SC announced it is bringing back its popular Pimento Cheese Passport promotion. 17 restaurants will be featuring their finest dishes including the cheesy treat.
In Our Schools: Safety and Security

After the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, our nation mourns the loss of 19 children and 2 teachers in what is becoming a more frequent reality than an infrequent occurrence. School leaders across the country grapple with the question of how to assure students, parents, teachers, staff, and the community that schools will be safe and secure learning environments. Tuesday, May 24th was the 213th mass shooting of the year, and our collective trauma creates a collective awareness that Robb Elementary will not be the last school shooting our nation will experience. A report from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), published in February 2021, stated that gun violence is the leading cause of death for American youth under the age of 19. So how will School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students and educators?
Why South Carolina’s Old 96 District Should Be on Your Summer Getaway List

Summer is in full swing and we’re craving a road trip to South Carolina’s historic Old 96 District. This region covers Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick counties, which are full of unexpected wonders ripe for exploring. Gaining attention for its small-town charm, abundant outdoor scene, and rich offering of family-friendly farms and historic sites, it’s a great way to get everything a Summer weekend getaway deserves. This Summer Travel Guide showcases some of the region’s favorite highlights, and we’ve picked some of our favorites to share here:
New renovations to Williams-Brice Stadium expected to enhance game day experience, amplify atmosphere

Williams-Brice Stadium will look a little different this fall, with renovations currently being made to the venue ahead of the 2022 football season. The stadium’s most recent round of renovations includes new lighting and sound systems, ribbon boards, patio spaces and elevators. These improvements will cost an estimated $11 million, according to executive associate athletic director for administration Chris Rogers.
City responds to claims of “earthy” tasting water

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the City of Columbia water department say they have received several complaints about an earthy taste in the drinking water in downtown. Officials say it is the result of elevated algae levels in the water and is harmless. A spokesman for the city says...
District One names two new assistant principals at Pelion Elementary

Lexington, SC 06/02.2022 - On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees approved the promotion of two educators to the position of Pelion Elementary School assistant principals. Callie Holman and Shirley Waldy will replace current PES assistant principals Casey Davis, who is transferring to Forts Pond Elementary and Stephen Deyo, who was promoted to Gilbert Elementary principal. These positions are effective July 1, 2022.
Slow to a Stop

My first “taste” of South Carolina was the annual trips I took as a child when my family traveled from Charlotte to the Palmetto State to stock up on peaches. We piled into a non-air-conditioned station wagon and traveled toward Aiken to purchase bushels of peaches for a summer-sweet delight. My mom would pick the roadside peach stands based on their appearance. I’ve now lived in Columbia for more than 40 years. I enjoy traveling the state, keeping a great memory alive in the summer months along the peach region highways. I love experiencing the artistry, character, and various styles found in the roadside stands of South Carolina.
