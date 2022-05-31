ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

Traffic stop leads to arrest for drug possession

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yjrXJ_0fwC85mB00

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – A traffic stop led to an arrest and drug charges for a Kansas City man over Memorial Day weekend.

Tyler J Burrow, 29-years-old, was driving with a limited license due to a previous DWI arrest when Camden County deputies pulled him over on Sunday, May 29.

Deputies smelled marijuana in his vehicle and asked Burrow about it. Burrow responded by identifying himself as a Kansas City firefighter and telling the investigating deputy to let him go and forget about it.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found 60 grams of marijuana, .5 grams of cocaine, .5 grams of methamphetamine, .5 grams of powdered heroin, 17 pills containing powdered heroin, and several THC oil cartridges.

Burrow has been charged with four counts of Class D Felony Possession of Controlled Substance and one Class D Misdemeanor of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

Related
houstonherald.com

Man faces felony charge for truck theft in 2020

After an investigation began by the Licking Police Department in March 2020, an Eldon man faces a felony charge for allegedly swiping a late-model pickup truck. Randall R. Shepherd, 30, of Eldon, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle (a class D felony). A Licking officer reported that...
LICKING, MO
kmmo.com

WARRANT ISSUED FOR LEXINGTON MAN WHO FAILED TO APPEAR FOR COURT PROCEEDING

A warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old Lexington man who failed to make a court appearance late last month. A probable-cause statement alleges Shane Marcus Wilson stole a Bobcat skid steer after an accident on a pond in Lexington. Wilson and a woman were fishing in a boat on a pond near Coyote Lane when the boat overturned. Wilson said he woke up on the bank of the pond and then found a Bobcat skid steer from a nearby outbuilding and drove it without seeking permission. The stolen Bobcat was later located along the wood line just south of Coyote Lane.
kttn.com

Missouri man who was arrested in home invasion indicted for illegal firearm

A Missouri man who was arrested when he was engaged in a home invasion robbery was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing a firearm. Theodore Watkins Jr., 31, of Independence, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed on May 13.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Camden County, MO
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Camden County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
933kwto.com

Fake Name with Arrest Warrants Given During Traffic Stop

During a traffic stop on Highway 54 near Cassidy Road Monday night, a woman gave a fake name to a Cole County Deputy. Mindy Williams gave a false name that had warrants assigned to it while being pulled over. Williams decided to run from her car but was caught with the help of the department K-9.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Clay County sheriff arrest teen accused of stealing two cars

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sheriff’s deputies with Clay County arrested a teenager Saturday who is accused of stealing two cars and being intoxicated. Authorities say they were originally dispatched to a home in the 12900 block of North Eastern Avenue in Kansa City just before 8 p.m. on Saturday. There, a person reported their Buick had been stolen and that a car he had never seen before was in his driveway. Deputies found that the car left in the driveway, a Toyota Camry, had recently been stolen from a business on Church Road in Kansas City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Marijuana#Heroin#Drug Paraphernalia#Dwi
mycouriertribune.com

Deputies arrest teen, recover 2 stolen cars

CLAY COUNTY — Sheriff’s office deputies recovered two stolen vehicles and took a 17-year-old into custody Saturday, May 28, in an incident that stretched across multiple cities. The incident began when deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 12900 block of North Eastern Avenue in Kansas City...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

2 arrested after being caught using drugs in home, sheriff says

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were arrested after being caught using drugs on Monday, the Osage County Sherriff’s Office said. At 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30, the Osage County Sherriff’s Deputy planned to serve a civil paper to a residence near Carbondale, on the 12600 block of South Lewelling Road. When the deputy […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Northwest Missouri Residents Charged in Felony Drug Trio in Grundy County Court

Two Northwest Missouri residents face three felony drug charges in Grundy County. Court documents say Saint Joseph resident Tomas E. Nieves and Trenton resident Stephanie Ann Critten face felony charges of delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a jail, possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – amphetamine or methamphetamine.
houstonherald.com

Cabool teen charged with felonies after allegedly stealing guns

A Cabool teenager faces a trio of felony charges after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation regarding the theft of two guns from a woman’s residence. Trent M. Key, 18, of 610 Tindel St. in Cabool, is charged with first-degree burglary (a class B felony) and two counts of stealing a firearm (a class D felony).
CABOOL, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWCH.com

Witnesses report speeds of more than 100+ mph in deadly head-on crash

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Two people have died in a crash north of Haysville. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on 63rd St. S. between Seneca and Mabel. Sgt. Jared Bloesing with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a silver minivan was traveling westbound on 63rd Street at a high rate of speed. When the vehicle drove over the railroad tracks, it went airborne, striking an eastbound vehicle head-on.
HAYSVILLE, KS
KOLR10 News

Aurora man indicted for meth conspiracy

AURORA, Mo. – An Aurora resident was indicted for his part in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine. 29 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000 in cash, and a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol were seized by authorities during the investigation. Brian Hall, 44-years-old, is charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to […]
AURORA, MO
KOLR10 News

Investigation launched into deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri, Wednesday, June 1. At approximately 10:22 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a property on State Highway B for a possible gunshot wound.  When deputies arrived they discovered a man later identified as Zachery Owens, with a gunshot. EMS performed CPR on Zachery, […]
933kwto.com

Shots Fired in Lake Ozark Ends in Arrest

Police have arrested two people in Lake Ozark for firing shots at the Bagnell Dam Strip. Reports say the two suspects were at a local establishment in the Lake Ozark area Monday night when they were asked to leave. That’s when witnesses say the two pulled out guns and started firing shots into the air as they left.
kttn.com

Three from Missouri indicted for large-scale meth conspiracy

Three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri after law enforcement officers seized approximately 29 pounds of methamphetamine. Brian E. Hall, 44, of Aurora, Mo., Jacqueline Aldrete Bojorquez, 28, and Jeffrey L. Hughley, 37,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy