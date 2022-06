SUMNER, Wash. - Police have spoken with a woman suspected of luring a child in Sumner, but say the situation may have been a misunderstanding. According to the Sumner Police Department (SPD), witnesses reported at about 8:45 p.m., a woman approached the child who was playing alone in the 15400 block of Washington Street near the Sumner Skate and Bike Park. The woman asked the child if they wanted to come with her to her car.

SUMNER, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO