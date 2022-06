A coroner has released the name of an 18-year-old found shot to death outside of apartments near Buechel. Watch Tuesday's report in the player above. Michael Jeremy West, of Louisville, was found around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Sixth Division officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Fegenbush Lane. That is just to the north of the General Electric Appliance Park.

