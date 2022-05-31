ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Gov. Ricketts, First Lady Debut 2023 Nebraska License Plate Design

 2 days ago

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore revealed the design of the next general issue Nebraska license plate. The design is a mosaic pattern depicting the Genius of Creative Energy and is based on artwork inside the Nebraska Capitol Building. The original “Genius of Creative Energy” mosaic kicks off...

State Penitentiary To Resume Normal Operations Next Month

Today, Scott R. Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), announced that the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) will return to a normal operational schedule on July 18, 2022. The facility has been on a modified, seven-day, 12-hour operational schedule since October 2019, when an emergency staffing declaration was made. “This is a result of the hiring we have done, not just at NSP, but across the agency since December.” said Dir. Frakes. “To date, we have onboarded 472 teammates in a variety of job classifications. Of those, 410 are in protective service positions. At the penitentiary, we had 76 vacant protective service positions in December. Today, that number has dropped to just 18 vacancies.” “Going to emergency staffing was our best option for dealing with the staffing shortage, but it was always our intent to fill the vacancies and return to normal operations,” continued Dir. Frakes. “Admittedly, it lasted longer than anticipated, but throughout the pandemic, the schedule served us well while dealing with the challenges brought by COVID.”
North Platte St. Pat’s Wins Class D NSAA Cup

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) is pleased to announce the final standings for the NSAA Cup, the NSAA All-Activities Award for Nebraska high schools. The annual awards program began in the fall of 2006 to recognize the state’s most successful high school athletic and fine arts programs, presents awards to the 12 Nebraska high schools which earn the most points during the school year by participating in NSAA education-based activity programs. This all-activities (fine arts and sports), all-school recognition platform recognizes the “Best of the Best” each year in NSAA programs according to a press release from the Nebraska School Activities Association. The NSAA Cup is presented to the winning schools in the four classes of the All-School Division, Girls Division and Boys Division during special ceremonies the following fall. NSAA Cup Details & Point System.
NEBRASKA STATE

