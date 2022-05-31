Gov. Ricketts, First Lady Debut 2023 Nebraska License Plate Design

Today, Scott R. Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), announced that the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) will return to a normal operational schedule on July 18, 2022. The facility has been on a modified, seven-day, 12-hour operational schedule since October 2019, when an emergency staffing declaration was made. “This is a result of the hiring we have done, not just at NSP, but across the agency since December.” said Dir. Frakes. “To date, we have onboarded 472 teammates in a variety of job classifications. Of those, 410 are in protective service positions. At the penitentiary, we had 76 vacant protective service positions in December. Today, that number has dropped to just 18 vacancies.” “Going to emergency staffing was our best option for dealing with the staffing shortage, but it was always our intent to fill the vacancies and return to normal operations,” continued Dir. Frakes. “Admittedly, it lasted longer than anticipated, but throughout the pandemic, the schedule served us well while dealing with the challenges brought by COVID.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO