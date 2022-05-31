ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket, schedule, and matchups: Missouri State Bears

By Tony Nguyen
The 2022 NCAA Division I baseball tournament is set. The full 64-team field and regional pairings were announced Monday morning during the NCAA Selection Show.

The first round of play is known as the regional, and its double-elimination format: Each of the 16 No. 1 seeds hosts its respective four-team regional. Each of the 16 regionals are seeded one through four. In each region, No. 1 faces No. 4, and No. 2 faces No. 3 on the first day of play. The winners of those two games advance to play each other in a winners bracket, while the losers play an elimination game.

The games will continue in each regional until three teams all have two loses. The winners of regionals will continue to the Super Regionals.

The College World Series begins Friday, June 17, from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, featuring two four-team double-elimination brackets with the winner of each bracket advancing to the best-of-three CWS Finals.

Bears start NCAA’s against Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Grand Canyon, and Missouri State are in the Stillwater Regional.

The 30-27 Missouri State Bears will open the NCAA tournament Friday night at 6 against the seventh overall seed Oklahoma State at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. You can also view the game on ESPN+.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NTSnk_0fwC7JaN00

The full NCAA tournament bracket can be found here.

