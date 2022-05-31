Florida man accused of exposing himself and defecating in store

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (TCD) -- A 69-year-old man was arrested after reportedly exposing himself and defecating in a clothing store.

According to WTVT-TV, Gary Bush walked into a surf shop at 10701 Gulf Blvd., where he allegedly exposed his genitalia and defecated on the shop’s floor near a dressing room. After doing so, he reportedly wiped himself with a store’s shirt, causing a biohazard.

When Bush was arrested, he told officers he went to the surf shop to buy clothes and came back to get more, WFLA-TV reports. The manager was able to identify the man after he was taken into custody.

Bush was arrested and booked into Pinellas County Jail on Friday, May 27, records show. He was reportedly charged with exposure of sexual organs and criminal mischief. He remains held on $750 bond.