Lovington, NM

N.M. father fled to Arizona after allegedly killing woman in front of their 3-year-old daughter

 3 days ago
LOVINGTON, N.M. (TCD) -- A 26-year-old father was arrested in Arizona after allegedly fatally shooting a 25-year-old woman in front of their 3-year-old daughter.

According to KWES-TV, on May 23, shortly before 1 a.m., authorities responded to the 700 block of South 5th Street to a report of a domestic incident. At the scene, Rosa Elena Trujillo was reportedly found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were performed, but ultimately, Trujillo was pronounced dead at the scene, KWES reports.

Upon further investigation, investigators reportedly learned Zion Gibson fled the scene after shooting Trujillo.

Lovington Police Chief David Miranda told KOB-TV, "[The] investigation also revealed that the couple’s 3 1/2-year-old baby girl, their daughter, was in very close proximity and in the same room as the victim."

Before authorities arrived at the scene, KOB reports Trujillo was the one to call police after Gibson showed up at her home, and she wouldn’t let him in. The dispatcher allegedly overheard glass breaking and Trujillo yelling at Gibson.

According to KOB, the dispatcher heard Gibson yell, "Are you gonna f--king cheat on me again?" Trujillo reportedly told the dispatcher that Gibson had a gun.

Six gunshots were allegedly overheard through the phone, followed by a pause, and then five more gunshots. After allegedly shooting the mother of his child, Gibson fled to Arizona.

Gibson created a video on social media during the pursuit, admitting to killing Trujillo, KOB reports.

Miranda told KOB, "Gibson crashed around Holbrook, Arizona, where there was a brief standoff with Arizona DPA SWAT, but he ended up surrendering peacefully."

Gibson was booked into the Apache County Jail in Arizona and will be extradited back to New Mexico to face charges of first-degree murder, child abuse, and burglary.

