3 men arrested for allegedly killing 6-year-old boy in drive-by shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- Three men have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy inside his home.

According to WCBD-TV, on Friday, May 13, suspects opened fire from a vehicle into a home on McClain Street at approximately 11:35 p.m. and struck Winston Hunter. Three days after the fatal shooting, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released video footage of a vehicle of interest in the case, which appeared to be a silver sedan. The Times and Democrat reports it was later identified as a 2011 to 2014 Chrysler 200.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said at the time, "We believe this vehicle may be connected with Friday’s shooting death of one of our children in the community. His name was Winston. I want whoever shot him to know his name, know what you did."

In a press conference, Ravenell said Winston’s house was "shot up accidentally" and that the suspects were looking for marijuana.

Since the shooting, three people have been taken into custody. A 17-year-old male whose name was not released was arrested along with 19-year-old Ethan Thorne Anderson of West Columbia, South Carolina, and 20-year-old Michael Lloyd of Ontario, New York. According to The Times and Democrat, law enforcement officials apprehended the 17-year-old in Ontario as well. The teen will reportedly be charged with murder as an adult.

Ravenell said at the press conference the suspects "got together in West Columbia, South Carolina, and decided to ride to Woodford or North to make a buy or robbery. It all leads back to marijuana."

WCBD reports Anderson will face charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and four counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Lloyd will be extradited from New York to South Carolina.