ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
truecrimedaily

Chicago man arrested for allegedly setting 75-year-old homeless person known as 'Walking Man' on fire

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z3E7x_0fwC70tp00

CHICAGO (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man has been taken into custody for allegedly setting a well-known homeless man on fire and severely burning his body.

According to WGN-TV, 75-year-old Joseph Kromelis was asleep on the 400 block of North Wabash at 4 a.m. when the suspect doused him in a flammable liquid and lit him on fire. The suspect then fled towards a Blue Line stop on the CTA. WLS-TV reports Kromelis, who is known around Chicago as the "Walking Man," was ablaze for about three minutes before a security guard from Trump Tower used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Danny Hanichak said Kromelis' body "immediately became engulfed in flames" and the suspect fled as Kromelis "began thrashing around trying to put the fire out."

WLS reports police identified the suspect as Joseph Guardia. The two supposedly did not know each other before this incident.

Chicago Police announced Guardia was arrested May 27 on the 2400 block of West Belmont Avenue on charges of aggravated arson and attempted murder.

WGN reports Guardia told police he thought he was lighting a pile of blankets on fire and he didn’t know there was a person underneath them. Prosecutors, however, called that "outrageous and a lie." Police reportedly said Kromelis' legs and head were in the open and visible. Guardia allegedly poured a cup of gasoline out of a McDonald’s cup onto Kromelis' head.

Kromelis is reportedly not expected to survive his injuries.

Hanichak said, "It takes a special kind of evil to do what the defendant did in this case."

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Guardia reportedly told police his motive for the crime was reportedly "being an angry person" and he "decided he [was] going to set something on fire."

Judge Charles Beach denied Guardia bond, saying the allegations "are exceptionally brutal and heinous."

Beach said, "The random and callous nature of your attack is horrifying."

Comments / 5

Related
fox32chicago.com

3 hurt, gun recovered in Avalon Park crash

CHICAGO - Three men were hurt and a gun was recovered after a crash Thursday night in the Avalon Park neighborhood. A Dodge Charger occupied by two men was traveling northbound in the 8200 block South Stony Island when it struck a Lexus sedan that was going west on 83rd Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man On Fire#Chicago Police#Homeless Person#Walking Man#Fire Extinguisher#Violent Crime#Tcd#Wgn Tv#Cta#Trump Tower#Mcdonald
fox32chicago.com

Driver killed after jumping curb, striking tree in Brainerd

CHICAGO - A woman died after crashing her car into a tree early Friday in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 29-year-old was driving around 4 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Vincennes Avenue when her car jumped the curb and struck a tree, police said. She...
CBS Chicago

1 man dead, another wounded in shooting in Park Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead and another is wounded in a shooting in the Park Manor neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Police said around 4:58 p.m., two men, 41 and 39, were struck by gunfire on the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue. The 41-year-old victim was struck in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in an unknown condition. The 39-year-old victim was struck in the chest and abdomen and was also transported to U of C where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New images from shooting at Maxwell Street Express where one woman was injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details and frightening new video just released of a shooting at a West Pullman restaurant. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports there are clear, new images of that shooter. CBS 2 first reported on the incident back in April, caught on surveillance cameras at a Maxwell Street Express at 11656 S. Halsted St. The side of the restaurant is still boarded up and it's been that way for weeks now after a gunman shot into a Maxwell Street Express.  It was 2:36 a.m. and the inside of the Maxwell Street Express was packed for an...
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old boy charged with robbing, beating CTA worker

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with robbing and beating a CTA employee on public transportation in Bronzeville on the South Side last month. The teen was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as the suspect who robbed and beat the 25-year-old transit worker in the 100 block of West 35th Street on May 18, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows man firing at West Pullman restaurant in shooting that left woman injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police late Tuesday released video showing a shooting at a restaurant in West Pullman in April. At 2:42 a.m. Sunday, April 17, a 26-year-old woman was inside a restaurant in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street waiting to order when two men began quarreling, police said. One of the men left the restaurant and began shooting at the other man, who remained inside and returned fire, police said. During the exchange, the woman was shot once in the forearm. She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital. Video released Tuesday shows the suspect approach the restaurant – which appears to be the Maxwell Street Express – wearing a dark jacket with a fur hood, light jeans, and a white Bulls hat. The suspect is then seen firing shots at the restaurant from the parking lot, and fleeing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two  Detectives at (312) 747-8271.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Elgin man charged with fiery crash that killed 17-year-old passenger

LOMBARD, Ill. - Bond has been set at $750,000 for an Elgin man accused of driving under the influence, crashing a vehicle and killing his 17-year-old passenger last year. Raymond Griffin, 24, is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI causing death and one count of misdemeanor speeding 35+ over the speed limit.
WGN News

15-year-old boy and girl shot in front of home on Far South Side

CHICAGO — Two 15-year-olds were shot in the front of a house on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened in the 7600 block of South Marquette Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were on the front porch of a residence when an unknown person on the […]
fox32chicago.com

Man, 35, fatally shot after leaving Washington Park home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in the Washington Park neighborhood. Around 1:17 a.m., the 35-year-old left a residence in the 6200 block of South King Drive where he encountered a person outside, police said. After the two exchanged words, the suspect pulled out a gun...
CHICAGO, IL
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

27K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy