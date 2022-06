TENNERTON — This summer marks the return of B-UHS summer soccer camp and is open to players entering first through eighth grade during the next coming school year. Campers will have the opportunity to train with current B-U players and alumni. Campers will also be worked with directly by the members of the B-UHS soccer coaching staff, learning what it takes to be a part of one of the premier high school programs in the state from the individuals that have helped build the program. During the camp, players will work on improving their individual skillsets, while also improving their knowledge of game planning and tactics in a team-centric environment. The camp itself provides local youth a great opportunity to work on their fundamentals and log some additional training reps under the guidance of a great and established team of coaches.

