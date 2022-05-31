Being The Judge; North Platte Rodeo Judges Are Former Contestants

Below is an article from the North Platte Bulletin, learn more with the link provided:. Residents voiced concerns about traffic, lack a of park playground, relatively small size lots, and the use of tax increment financing (TIF) at a public hearing Tuesday about a new residential tract north of the city cemetery. Nearly 90 minutes of comments were delivered regarding a dedicated area for 51 single-family homes. Each home would be 1,300-1,400 square feet in size. The land is across the street east of Madison Middle School. Advocates said the North Platte only has 20-30 homes on the market (with 70-80 others under sales contracts). The city needs more housing and using TIF is the only way to hope to build affordable new homes.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO