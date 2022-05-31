Being The Judge; North Platte Rodeo Judges Are Former Contestants
2 days ago
The men who are behind the scenes at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte, Nebraska next month have been on the scenes in the past. PRCA judges Skip Emmett and Clayton Macom used to ride and compete in North Platte. Now they will serve as judges for the competition. Emmett,...
A two-day cruise through Nebraska this weekend will cover roughly 500 miles and make stops in 19 cities and towns along the way. The Nebraska Rod & Custom Association’s Tour Nebraska, an annual cruise in its 29th year, will start from North Platte at 7 a.m. on both June 4 and 5.
The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) is pleased to announce the final standings for the NSAA Cup, the NSAA All-Activities Award for Nebraska high schools. The annual awards program began in the fall of 2006 to recognize the state’s most successful high school athletic and fine arts programs, presents awards to the 12 Nebraska high schools which earn the most points during the school year by participating in NSAA education-based activity programs. This all-activities (fine arts and sports), all-school recognition platform recognizes the “Best of the Best” each year in NSAA programs according to a press release from the Nebraska School Activities Association. The NSAA Cup is presented to the winning schools in the four classes of the All-School Division, Girls Division and Boys Division during special ceremonies the following fall. NSAA Cup Details & Point System.
Some multi-million dollar projects in North Platte will learn soon if they will receive start-up funds from the state and federal government according to our colleagues from the North Platte Bulletin. Sen. Mike Jacobson said Thursday that the status of applications for Nebraska’s pandemic relief (ARPA) funds will be announced on Tuesday, May 31. He does not know if the applications will be approved. Four major attractions in North Platte applied for funds. They are:
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews have contained the wildfire at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey, according to the staff at Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. As of May 23, the fire had burned 4,192 acres, which caused a portion of the forest to close. With the fire contained,...
The North Platte Public Schools Foundation is pleased to announce their 2022 “Teacher of the Year” award winners in all categories. These exemplary district employees were awarded on May 20th during the Foundation’s year end teacher gathering. The 2022 “Administrator of the Year” is McDonald Principal Kim...
Wednesday morning Lincoln County Commissioners Chris Bruns and Joe Hewgley joined Huskeradio’s Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder to discuss this week Lincoln County Commissioners meeting that was held Tuesday due to the Memorial Day Holiday, Monday. Contact information for the five Lincoln County Commissioners can be found...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Strong t-shirt fundraiser to help support local fire departments that battled the Road 702 Fire brought in $8,500. Ash and Rolly Clothing Co. says it will be delivering checks this week to five different agencies. Bartley, Cambridge, Arapahoe, Elwood and Eustis Fire Departments...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Two North Platte men have been arrested after police said they caught them burglarizing a home. Police said at around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of East 10th St. on the report of a burglary in progress. Police said officers...
(Shelby) -- A North Platte man was killed and another was injured in a two vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says a 2004 Toyota 4Runner pulling a camper driven by 66-year-old Andrea J Barge of Oshkosh, Nebraska and a 2015 Ford F350 pulling a camper driven by 31-year-old Benjamin J Miller of Lennox, South Dakota were traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 just west of Shelby around 10:54 a.m. Authorities say Barge's vehicle lost control and struck Miller's vehicle -- which traveled into the south ditch where it came to rest. Meanwhile, Barge's vehicle spun and came to rest on its driver's side partially in the right lane and south shoulder facing southwest.
The North Platte Noon Rotary club will conduct the drawing for the 2022 Grocery Grab on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 12:15 pm. The drawing for three Grocery Grab participants, from nearly 5,000 entries, will be held at Another Round Sports Bar and Grill at 1008 West 18th. The Grocery Grab is held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Gary’s Super Foods on East 4th Street. The holder of the first-place ticket will have 3 minutes at Gary’s Super Foods to fill their grocery cart. The second-place ticket holder will have 2 minutes and the third-place ticket holder will have 1 minute to fill their grocery carts. The proceeds of the Grocery Gab benefit North Platte Noon Rotary projects such as Josh the Otter water safety awareness program, Bloodhounds Blood Drive, NPHS Food Pantry, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA), and Rotary Youth Exchange program.
Below is an article from the North Platte Bulletin, learn more with the link provided:. Residents voiced concerns about traffic, lack a of park playground, relatively small size lots, and the use of tax increment financing (TIF) at a public hearing Tuesday about a new residential tract north of the city cemetery. Nearly 90 minutes of comments were delivered regarding a dedicated area for 51 single-family homes. Each home would be 1,300-1,400 square feet in size. The land is across the street east of Madison Middle School. Advocates said the North Platte only has 20-30 homes on the market (with 70-80 others under sales contracts). The city needs more housing and using TIF is the only way to hope to build affordable new homes.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men are in the Lincoln County Jail after they allegedly burglarized a North Platte home Sunday night. Russell Smith Jr., 38, of North Platte, and Ryan Gabel were both arrested for burglary. Smith Jr. has been charged in Lincoln County Court with burglary. According...
Public hearings will be held Tuesday evening at 5:30 before the city planning commission about proposed developments in North Platte. The Community Redevelopment Authority for the City of North Platte will meet the next morning, prepared to advance the decisions to the city council. Both meetings will be held in the city council chambers at City Hall, 211 W. Third St and live streams will be available on the City of North Platte’s Youtube Page.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saturday afternoon, North Platte police were contacted by a man concerned about a vehicle he had seen sitting in the same spot for some time. The concerned citizen told News 2 that he noticed an odor coming from the vehicle while near it on Saturday afternoon.
