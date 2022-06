Law enforcement in San Bernardino killed a suspected bank robber after the suspect opened fire on authorities following a pursuit.According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the suspect tried to rob two banks. The first attempted robber was at a Grand Terrace bank, however, it was closed. The suspect then robbed a Chase Bank in Colton at gunpoint. The Colton Police Department then began to chase the suspect. Shortly after, when they entered the city limits of San Bernardino, deputies joined the pursuit.At about 3:30 p.m., the suspect then drove over a spike strip, causing them to lose control...

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO