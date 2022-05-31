ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

A Guide to Farmer’s Markets in Cape May County

dotheshore.com
 2 days ago

Four municipalities will bring farmers, craftspeople, and vendors together for farmer’s markets this summer. Some markets, like the Upper Township Farmer’s Market, will not return, but there is plenty to choose from if you’re looking for fresh produce, homemade food, local honey, pies, and more. Wildwood...

dotheshore.com

Comments / 0

Related
njgamblingsites.com

Which Atlantic City Buffets Are Open?

Ready to shirk the menu and go for an all-you-can-eat feast instead? Atlantic City has you covered. The New Jersey gambling hub has nine brick-and-mortar casinos, many of which feature full buffets with all sorts of vittles and dishes. Of course, health and safety are of the utmost importance at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape May County, NJ
Business
Cape May County, NJ
Government
City
Sea Isle City, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Government
Ocean City, NJ
Business
County
Cape May County, NJ
Wildwood, NJ
Business
Wildwood, NJ
Government
City
Ocean City, NJ
City
Wildwood, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Industry
The Cherry Hill Sun

COVID continues to surge in Camden County

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 1,475 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 8 new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 31. Additionally, there were 496 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,971. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 111,738 and 1,638 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Going home: Longest resident at N.J. animal shelter finally gets adopted

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - The award for happiest dog goes to… Dash!. After nearly two years, a 6-year-old American pit bull terrier, has finally found his forever home. Dash will now have to give up his title as the longest resident at the Burlington County Animal Shelter in Westhampton.
New Jersey 101.5

Hurricane evacuation exercises to be done on NJ highways Thursday

Following the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season on Wednesday, the New Jersey Department of Transportation, New Jersey State Police, New Jersey Turnpike Authority and South Jersey Transportation Authority have announced that annual hurricane preparedness drills will take place Thursday along six roads that serve as coastal evacuation routes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers Market#Labor Day Weekend#Local Honey#Specialty Foods#Vegan#Dooww#Stone Harbor Farmer
97.3 ESPN

These 4 Local Spots Make List Of NJs Greatest Italian Restaurants

One thing south jersey has, is a ton of great options for Italian food and some great Italian restaurants. Heading out to an Italian restaurant is an experience and everyone has their favorite spots, but which ones are truly the best?. NJ.com recently ranked the top 50 greatest Italian restaurants...
CBS Philly

Amazon Workers Walk Out On Job At Warehouse In Bellmawr, Camden County

BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — Some local Amazon workers walked out on the job on Wednesday morning at the facility in Bellmawr, Camden County. The workers tell Eyewitness News they are upset that Amazon is closing the Bellmawr location. They also say the company is forcing them to “pick-up shifts” at a warehouse that is farther away. One worker says he feels like Amazon is treating them like “warehouse machinery” and not people. They’re also concerned that veteran workers will be forced out,  and that newer employees won’t be able to keep up with the demanding pace of the work. “We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities,” Maria Boschetti, an Amazon spokesperson, said. “As part of that effort, we’ll be closing one of our facilities in Bellmawr and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to five different delivery stations close by. These facilities provide upgraded amenities, including increased on-site parking, larger operational spaces, and better breakrooms with open market vending.”
BELLMAWR, NJ
CBS Philly

Union Representing Atlantic City Casino Workers Warning Families Summer Plans Could Be Affected By Labor Dispute

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The union representing Atlantic City casino workers is warning families their summer plans may be affected by a labor dispute. Union contracts at seven major casinos, including the Borgata, Caesars, Golden Nugget, Harrah’s, Hard Rock, Resorts Casino and Tropicana, ended on Tuesday. UNITE HERE Local 54, which represents Atlantic City casino workers, are demanding higher wages amid a competitive job market and inflation. “It’s been a rough couple years now,” Janey Negron, a Tropicana bartender and a member of the union’s negotiating committee, said. “Our job was a job where everybody would run to get, and nobody...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Community Joins to Help Save Family Dog

Remy, an 18-month-old hound, was adopted by Jessica and Jon Mele from a rescue in Lansdale, Pa. Remy was brought up north from a kill shelter in Alabama for a second chance at life. “We rescued her in February of 2021,” explained Jessica, a Lansdale resident who vacations with her...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WHYY

Bellmawr Amazon workers walk off the job in protest of facility transfers

Ten workers at an Amazon delivery station in Bellmawr, New Jersey, walked out Wednesday morning to protest what they say are broken promises from the online retail giant. The facility they work in, DEW8, is closing at the end of June. Workers at the facility said they were informed that the vast majority of them would be transferred to the West Deptford facility — called DJE2 — located 11 miles away.
BELLMAWR, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Somebody in Ocean City NJ Hit the Lottery for $50,000

Someone hit the New Jersey Lottery in Ocean City, scoring a $50,000 prize over the holiday weekend. New Jersey Lottery officials say a ticket matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball drawn Monday (May 30) in the lottery's Powerball game. The score earns the ticket owner a $50,000 third-tier prize.
OCEAN CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy