NYS legislature to vote on gun legislation

By Jamie DeLine
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, 10 gun bills were introduced in the New York State Legislature. Among them, legislation to require a permit to buy a semi-automatic riffle that would raise the age from 18 to 21 to buy that kind of weapon.

Capitol Correspondent Jamie DeLine asked Republican Assembly Leader Will Barclay to share his thoughts on the bill.

“I want to see the bill,” said Barclay. “I want to conference it. Before making an opinion on it, but I think we have to be open to anything. But we really want to look at solutions that are going to be a solution and not just political rhetoric that people like to hear.”

New York State has some of the toughest gun laws in the county. Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement: “As New York once again leads, we continue to urge the federal government to seize this opportunity and pass meaningful national gun violence prevention laws.”

During her visit to Albany, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said, while she does not support gun control, she does support more resources for mental health.

“It was Republicans who passed and signed into law $1 billion of funding to go toward training guidance counselors in schools to harden our school districts,” said Stefanik. “We need to increase school resource officers and make sure we are working with our county sheriffs to protect our schools and our most vulnerable. I do not support gun control. I stand for the constitutional rights of law abiding citizens. But there is work that we need to do, and that is increasing mental health funding and increasing those resources for school resource officers.”

When it comes to the state gun legislation that was recently introduced, a vote is expected to be held on Thursday, the last day of session.

