COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The State prosecutors in the case of a man who told police he killed his wife in 2019 in Columbia and reported her missing in 2006, confirmed Tuesday, that they plan to change the prosecutor working the case.

Keith Comfort appeared in a court hearing virtually Tuesday, when a new prosecutor was requested.

Comforts trial scheduled for March 14 was canceled in January.

Comfort told police he killed his wife in 2019 but had reported her missing on August 5, 2006, and did not confess to her murder until 13 years later.

Comfort told police that when he arrived at the apartment in the 1700 block of Amelia Street in 2006, Shultz was frantic and swinging her arms. Comfort then told police that he strangled Shultz, and when he realized she wasn’t breathing, he put her body in a garbage bag and put it in the dumpster at the apartment complex, court documents said.

Comfort is charged with second-degree murder. His next scheduled court appearance is June 21st at 3 p.m.

The post Change in prosecutor in case for man accused of killing wife in 2006 appeared first on ABC17NEWS .