Change in prosecutor in case for man accused of killing wife in 2006

By Leila Mitchell
 2 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The State prosecutors in the case of a man who told police he killed his wife in 2019 in Columbia and reported her missing in 2006, confirmed Tuesday, that they plan to change the prosecutor working the case.

Keith Comfort appeared in a court hearing virtually Tuesday, when a new prosecutor was requested.

Comforts trial scheduled for March 14 was canceled in January.

Comfort told police he killed his wife in 2019 but had reported her missing on August 5, 2006, and did not confess to her murder until 13 years later.

Comfort told police that when he arrived at the apartment in the 1700 block of Amelia Street in 2006, Shultz was frantic and swinging her arms. Comfort then told police that he strangled Shultz, and when he realized she wasn’t breathing, he put her body in a garbage bag and put it in the dumpster at the apartment complex, court documents said.

Comfort is charged with second-degree murder. His next scheduled court appearance is June 21st at 3 p.m.

Related
kjluradio.com

Former Jefferson City woman involved in fatal hit & run will be sentenced in June

A former Jefferson City woman involved in a fatal hit and run incident in her hometown will learn her fate later this month. On Wednesday, a Cole County judge set a June 15 sentencing date for Haily Crabtree. She’d originally been charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. But, in April, the judge dropped the manslaughter charge and announced he was taking the leaving the scene charge under advisement.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Charges filed against Macks Creek man accused of shooting at home

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Macks Creek man faces charges in Camden County after he's accused of shooting at a home. Deputies arrested Martin B. Perez, 59, early Tuesday morning at a home off of Blackberry Lane in Macks Creek. Investigators responded to the area after a person reported their neighbor was shooting a gun The post Charges filed against Macks Creek man accused of shooting at home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MACKS CREEK, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia murder trial delayed over witness subpoena issues

Witness issues have delayed a Columbia murder trial that was scheduled to begin next week at the Boone County Courthouse. 18-year-old Iseah Jackson is charged with two counts of second degree murder for the July 2020 deaths of two people near Volunteer drive and Grace lane. Court documents indicate the killings happened after fireworks went astray and landed near a neighboring home that Jackson was at.
Prisoner death reported at Algoa Correctional Center

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Corrections is reporting an offender died Wednesday afternoon. Officials say Michael Damouth, 40, was pronounced dead at 2:43 p.m. at the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City. Damouth was serving a 3-year sentence for stealing $750 or more from St. Louis City, a 2-year sentence for resisting The post Prisoner death reported at Algoa Correctional Center appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man gets two years after pleading down to four gun-related charges

A Columbia man, originally facing 14 charges for two shooting incidents earlier this year, pleads down to four charges. The charges against Scott Locke stem from two separate incidents in March. During the first, a police officer spotted Locke speeding. When the officer attempted to stop Locke, he fired one shot then sped off.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

MISTRIAL DECLARED IN MURDER CASE

The jury trial for a Warrensburg man charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly killed another man more than two years ago has been rescheduled from earlier this month to later this year. A felony complaint alleges Wayne Lewis Hill Jr. knowingly caused the death of Joseph Campbell by shooting...
WARRENSBURG, MO
kjluradio.com

Waynesville man arrested for assault in Texas County

A Pulaski County man is arrested on assault charges following a traffic stop in Texas County. The incident occurred Sunday near Licking. A woman told officers she was driving just south of the city with Baltazar Ruiz, 31, of Waynesville when she stopped the vehicle and asked him to get out. The woman says that’s when Ruiz exited the vehicle and drew a gun, pointing it at her, threatening to kill her. He then allegedly fired a shot in the air, pulled the woman from the vehicle, and began punching her. She says he then put her back in the vehicle and choked her until she lost consciousness.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Two people arrested by police after shooting gun into air on the Bagnell Dam Strip

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ) Police officers arrested two people after a shooting Monday night at the Lake of the Ozarks. David Davis The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday on the Bagnell Dam Strip, according to the Lake Ozark Police Department. Police said two people in a vehicle fired a gun six times into the The post Two people arrested by police after shooting gun into air on the Bagnell Dam Strip appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
LAKE OZARK, MO
Missouri Attorney General’s office issues correction on Columbia police vehicle stop data errors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Attorney General's office has issued corrections on Columbia police vehicle stop data that came from input errors. Chris Nuelle, spokesman for the attorney general, said, “Due to data errors that occurred in the production of the 2021 Vehicle Stops Report, vehicle stops data for the Columbia Police Department was The post Missouri Attorney General’s office issues correction on Columbia police vehicle stop data errors appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
933kwto.com

Shots Fired in Lake Ozark Ends in Arrest

Police have arrested two people in Lake Ozark for firing shots at the Bagnell Dam Strip. Reports say the two suspects were at a local establishment in the Lake Ozark area Monday night when they were asked to leave. That’s when witnesses say the two pulled out guns and started firing shots into the air as they left.
kttn.com

Four year old boy and five year old girl injured in crash on Highway 36

The Highway Patrol reports two children from Callao sustained serious injuries as the result of a car hitting a truck near Macon on Thursday morning, June 2nd. An ambulance transported the four-year-old boy and five-year-old girl to the Samaritan Hospital. They were passengers in the car. No injuries were reported for the driver of the car, 29-year-old Derrick Paris of Callao. The driver of the truck, 18-year-old Zachary Fink of Macon, received minor injuries, and he was treated at the scene.
MACON, MO
